Sheron Saunders, 53, an expectant grandmother, was sitting inside her Nassau Village home when she heard a series of gunshots Sunday evening.

She thought it was a part of the music blaring at her 22-year-old daughter’s baby shower outside.

Then, she heard it again.

“When I heard everyone start screaming and chairs start throwing about, and people start running about, another set of gunshots went off, going off, and I pitched myself to the door,” Saunders told The Nassau Guardian.

At that time, another man tucked a gun in his pants and ran in the direction of the gunshots, she said.

Police said a man was shot and killed.

Two other men and two teens, ages 15 and 16, were also shot. Police said yesterday they were in stable condition in hospital.

Saunders said she does not know any of the people shot. She said they were friends of her daughter’s boyfriend.

“Everybody around here was hollering,” Saunders said.

“The people who knew him when they found out it was him, they were hollering. His girlfriend [was] here, too. After the police left, she gone over and she just started screaming over the blood on the floor. The body had already left.”

Evidence of chaos caused by the shooting is still present at Saunders’ Stack Avenue home, including the dog house in the backyard that was crushed by the human stampede fleeing for their lives.

In the front yard, there are the two white and gold throne chairs, which were used by the expectant parents. One of them has a bullet hole at the top of it.

That chair was where the expectant mother was sitting not long before the shooting started, according to her mother.

“Thank God she wasn’t in the chair,” said Saunders, who added that this will be her daughter’s first child.

“They had opened all the gifts and everything and they just were mingling around in the crowd. I never thought [any] of this would happen, never.”

Saunders said the party, which had about 100 people in attendance at the time of the incident, was “nice” until two men opened fire.

“We were all having fun,” she said.

“We were opening the gifts and saying who they were from, and saying, ‘Oooh, yes, nice’ and all of that. After that part finished and we had opened the gifts, we were all doing another talking, sitting down and listening to the music, the young people dancing and everything.

“Even the little boy was dancing. Everyone was around him watching him dance and recording him. Thank God ain’t nothing happened to him.

“There were couple of kids here but all the rest of children had already gone home with their parents. There only was one child here. I think he is about two or three years old.”

The murder count for the year stands at 90.

The high level of gun violence plaguing New Providence communities has been the subject of much discussion and concerns in recent times.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said last week he is hopeful police will bring the situation under control and that the murder count will not exceed 100 this year.