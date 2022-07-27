The Bahamas advances to the CAC Games in water polo

Building on tremendous success in water polo at the regional level in the past six years, including a triple gold haul at CARIFTA in 2016, Team Bahamas has qualified for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Bahamas accomplished the feat with an 8-6 win over Guatemala at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships at the Barbados National Aquatics Centre in Wildey, Barbados, on Monday. The team played in the 5th-6th placement game on Tuesday, but the result of that game was unavailable up to press time.

Regardless of the result, the win over Guatemala assured The Bahamas of a spot in next year’s CAC Games.

In its first game of the CCCAN Championships, The Bahamas got drubbed, 27-2, by Puerto Rico, but bounced back to take down Guatemala.

The Bahamas Aquatics Federation is extending congratulations to the team which is continuing to make progress for The Bahama in the sport of water polo.

Despite its regional success, The Bahamas has never played at the CAC Games level in water polo. It’s a major step in the right direction for the sport in the country, as from the CAC Games, the team will have a direct opportunity to qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, and the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

The 2023 CAC Games is set for June 23 to July 8, 2023, in San Salvador, El Salvador, while the 2023 Pan Ams will be held from October 20 to November 5, 2023, in Santiago.

In addition to CARIFTA and the CCCAN Championships, The Bahamas has also competed in water polo at the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Junior Pan American Championships.