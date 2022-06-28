Sports

The Bahamas avoids relegation to group four

Team shut out Guatemala 2-0 to remain in the Americas Zone Group III

Photo of Simba French Simba French Send an email June 28, 2022
141 2 minute read

Facing relegation to the Americas Zone Group IV, The Bahamas’ Davis Cup team responded, defeating Guatemala 2-0 to avoid relegation in group three action at the Costa Rica Country Club in Escazu, Costa Rica, on Saturday.

Baker Newman went up against Sebastian Dominguez and took him down in two sets in the number two singles slot. He dominated the first set and won in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-5. Dominguez played better in the second set as it almost went to a tiebreak.

The Bahamian won nine first serve points and five second serve points in the first set. He came away with four break points in the first set alone. Newman served one ace in the second set – his only ace of the game. He had 11 first serve points and 14 second serve points in the second set.

Kevin Major Jr. needed just over an hour to easily take care of Kaeri Hernandez in straight sets in his match. After injuring his foot earlier in the tournament, Major looked renewed, turning back Hernandez, 6-1 and 6-2.

Overall, Major had 18 first serve points and 17 second serve points. Major won 61 points and gave up 32 points in the match. He won four break points and had two aces.

There was no need for a doubles match as The Bahamas had already clinched the tie.

The Bahamas lost all three of their Pool B matches against Paraguay, Jamaica and Costa Rica. They lost all their matches 2-1.

On Friday, they lost to Costa Rica. Baker Newman played in the number two singles slot and easily won 6-2 and 6-0 against Julian Lozano. Spencer Newman moved to the number one slot as Major battled with an injury. He was up against Jesse Flores. Spencer Newman struggled as Flores won 6-3 and 6-2.

Baker Newman and captain Marvin Rolle played in the doubles against Flores and Pablo Nunez. At the end of the match. It was the Costa Ricans who won 6-3 and 6-2 to give them the tie.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) thanked the Bahamian quartet for a strong showing at the competition.

“Their dedication and hard work were evident in Costa Rica. Despite the injury challenges, the team was able to end the tournament with an important win, ensuring that The Bahamas remains in the group three,” the BLTA release stated.

Also staying in group three are Panama and Costa Rica. Paraguay, Jamaica and Venezuela move on to group two. Guatemala and Puerto Rico will be relegated to group four.

Photo of Simba French Simba French Send an email June 28, 2022
141 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Simba French

Simba French

Simba joined The Nassau Guardian in 2012 as a technical producer for Guardian Radio 96.9 FM. He joined the Editorial Department as a sports reporter in 2018. Simba has covered a wide range of sports stories, including the 2018 CARIFTA in Nassau, Bahamas. Education: College of the Bahamas, BA Media Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of Mullings headed to worlds; Thompson to compete at Commonwealth

Mullings headed to worlds; Thompson to compete at Commonwealth

June 28, 2022
Photo of Elite athletes put on a show at nationals

Elite athletes put on a show at nationals

June 27, 2022
Photo of Bahamian culture on full display at Marlins game in Miami

Bahamian culture on full display at Marlins game in Miami

June 27, 2022
Photo of Smith starts regional journey as FIBA female referee

Smith starts regional journey as FIBA female referee

June 27, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker