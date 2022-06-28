The Bahamas avoids relegation to group four

Facing relegation to the Americas Zone Group IV, The Bahamas’ Davis Cup team responded, defeating Guatemala 2-0 to avoid relegation in group three action at the Costa Rica Country Club in Escazu, Costa Rica, on Saturday.

Baker Newman went up against Sebastian Dominguez and took him down in two sets in the number two singles slot. He dominated the first set and won in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-5. Dominguez played better in the second set as it almost went to a tiebreak.

The Bahamian won nine first serve points and five second serve points in the first set. He came away with four break points in the first set alone. Newman served one ace in the second set – his only ace of the game. He had 11 first serve points and 14 second serve points in the second set.

Kevin Major Jr. needed just over an hour to easily take care of Kaeri Hernandez in straight sets in his match. After injuring his foot earlier in the tournament, Major looked renewed, turning back Hernandez, 6-1 and 6-2.

Overall, Major had 18 first serve points and 17 second serve points. Major won 61 points and gave up 32 points in the match. He won four break points and had two aces.

There was no need for a doubles match as The Bahamas had already clinched the tie.

The Bahamas lost all three of their Pool B matches against Paraguay, Jamaica and Costa Rica. They lost all their matches 2-1.

On Friday, they lost to Costa Rica. Baker Newman played in the number two singles slot and easily won 6-2 and 6-0 against Julian Lozano. Spencer Newman moved to the number one slot as Major battled with an injury. He was up against Jesse Flores. Spencer Newman struggled as Flores won 6-3 and 6-2.

Baker Newman and captain Marvin Rolle played in the doubles against Flores and Pablo Nunez. At the end of the match. It was the Costa Ricans who won 6-3 and 6-2 to give them the tie.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) thanked the Bahamian quartet for a strong showing at the competition.

“Their dedication and hard work were evident in Costa Rica. Despite the injury challenges, the team was able to end the tournament with an important win, ensuring that The Bahamas remains in the group three,” the BLTA release stated.

Also staying in group three are Panama and Costa Rica. Paraguay, Jamaica and Venezuela move on to group two. Guatemala and Puerto Rico will be relegated to group four.