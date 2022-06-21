Sports

The Bahamas beaten by the DR

Photo of Sheldon Longley Sheldon Longley Send an email June 21, 2022
181 1 minute read

The Bahamas showed a lot more fight on Monday, but suffered a similar fate, falling to the Dominican Republic (DR) as the FIBA Americas Under-15 (U15) Centrobasket Championships continued at the Coliseo Fernando ‘Rube’ Hernandez in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

After trailing by as many as 21 points in the game, The Bahamas battled back to get to within single digits in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t keep the momentum going, and the DR won 70-59.

The team is coming off a weekend in which they lost 107-42 to the host country on Saturday and 99-49 to Mexico on Sunday. They will play Costa Rica today and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Wednesday.

Against the DR, Noah Bain led The Bahamas in scoring with 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Desmond Hall added 12 on 5-for-18 shooting but was just 1-for-9 from three-point range. Joshua Williams and Bradleon McDonald contributed 10 points apiece.

Richard Jefferson Fernández paced the DR with a game-high 28 points on 10-for-20 shooting. He was lethal from downtown, shooting nearly 50 percent as he connected on 6-of-13 shots. Fernández was the only player in double figures for the DR. Joskarlyn Sambo was their next highest scorer with seven.

Overall, the DR shot 41.2 percent from the floor, connecting on 28-of-68 shots while The Bahamas was at 34.2 percent, making 27-of-79 shots. The Bahamas was putrid from three-point range, making just four of 25 shots from that distance, the DR shot 9-for-24 from three-point range.

The DR took their biggest lead of the game on a layup from Welbinson Gomez at the 8:20 mark of the third quarter as they led 44-23 at that point.

The Bahamas battled back, going on a 13-4 scoring run to pull to within 48-36 with 4:12 remaining in the third quarter. They eventually got to within 10 at the end of three but could get no closer than nine points in the fourth and final period.

The FIBA (International Basketball Federation)-sanctioned single round-robin tournament wraps up on Wednesday.

Photo of Sheldon Longley Sheldon Longley Send an email June 21, 2022
181 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Sheldon Longley

Sheldon Longley

Sheldon Longley joined The Nassau Guardian in January 2001 as a sports reporter. He was promoted to sports editor in 2008. Sheldon has an extensive background in sports reporting. He covered three Olympic Games and three world championships, along with multiple smaller regional and local games.

Related Articles

Community basketball returns

June 21, 2022
Photo of Bahamas Bowl set for December 16

Bahamas Bowl set for December 16

June 21, 2022
Photo of Freedom Farm dominates baseball nationals

Freedom Farm dominates baseball nationals

June 20, 2022

The Bahamas falls to Puerto Rico and Mexico

June 20, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker