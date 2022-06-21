The Bahamas beaten by the DR

The Bahamas showed a lot more fight on Monday, but suffered a similar fate, falling to the Dominican Republic (DR) as the FIBA Americas Under-15 (U15) Centrobasket Championships continued at the Coliseo Fernando ‘Rube’ Hernandez in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

After trailing by as many as 21 points in the game, The Bahamas battled back to get to within single digits in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t keep the momentum going, and the DR won 70-59.

The team is coming off a weekend in which they lost 107-42 to the host country on Saturday and 99-49 to Mexico on Sunday. They will play Costa Rica today and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Wednesday.

Against the DR, Noah Bain led The Bahamas in scoring with 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Desmond Hall added 12 on 5-for-18 shooting but was just 1-for-9 from three-point range. Joshua Williams and Bradleon McDonald contributed 10 points apiece.

Richard Jefferson Fernández paced the DR with a game-high 28 points on 10-for-20 shooting. He was lethal from downtown, shooting nearly 50 percent as he connected on 6-of-13 shots. Fernández was the only player in double figures for the DR. Joskarlyn Sambo was their next highest scorer with seven.

Overall, the DR shot 41.2 percent from the floor, connecting on 28-of-68 shots while The Bahamas was at 34.2 percent, making 27-of-79 shots. The Bahamas was putrid from three-point range, making just four of 25 shots from that distance, the DR shot 9-for-24 from three-point range.

The DR took their biggest lead of the game on a layup from Welbinson Gomez at the 8:20 mark of the third quarter as they led 44-23 at that point.

The Bahamas battled back, going on a 13-4 scoring run to pull to within 48-36 with 4:12 remaining in the third quarter. They eventually got to within 10 at the end of three but could get no closer than nine points in the fourth and final period.

The FIBA (International Basketball Federation)-sanctioned single round-robin tournament wraps up on Wednesday.