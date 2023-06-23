The Bahamas blanks Honduras

The Bahamas was able to pull out the win against Honduras in their final group match of the Davis Cup action in the Americas Group III. The win meant they avoided their fourth consecutive loss of the tournament and give themselves a chance to at least remain in Group III.

Playing at the Club Internacional de Tenis in Asuncion, Paraguay, The Bahamas took care of Honduras 3-0. The matches are being played on outdoor clay courts. The win gives The Bahamas a 1-3 win/loss record in the tournament.

First up for The Bahamas was national champion Denali Nottage. He went up against Alfonso Bennaton. Nottage needed three sets to win the match 4-6, 5-3 and 6-3. Nottage who is playing in his first Davis Cup, won his first match and served three aces. He won 77% of his first serves

compared to Bennaton’s 55 percent. Nottage went on a four-game winning streak in the second set that saw the score go from 2-3 to 6-3. The match lasted two hours and 10 minutes.

Playing at the number one singles spot was professional player Kevin Major Jr. He easily took care of Alejandro Maldonado in two sets 6-2 and 6-0 to clinch the tie for The Bahamas as they led 2-0. Major only gave up 33 points. He won 58 points and was able to win 78 percent of his first serves. The match lasted just 59 minutes.

Major opened the first set with a 3-0 lead and controlled the set and the match the rest of the way.

It was a battle in the third match as The Bahamas looked to sweep the Hondurans to put themselves in a position to lock up at least fourth place in the group and set up a playoff against the fourth-place team in group one.

The Bahamian duo of veteran Marvin Rolle and Donte Armbrister was in action in the doubles portion of the tie. They played against Maldonado and Mario Richmagui and got the 7-6 and 6-4 victory as The Bahamas won the tie 3-0.

The duos traded games in the first set as the Bahamians could not get any separation. In the end Rolle and Armbrister won the tiebreaker set 7-3 by winning the final four points.

The second set was tougher for The Bahamas with the Hondurans leading 4-2. Rolle and Armbrister did not lose another game as they came back and won four straight games, the set and match.

The Bahamas lost 0-3 to Costa Rica on Wednesday, which was a follow up from a 0-3 loss to the host country on Tuesday. The Bahamians lost the first match on Monday 1-2 to the Dominican Republic.

The tournament wraps up on Saturday.