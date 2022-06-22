The Bahamas bounces back to beat Costa Rica

The Bahamas’ under-15 (U15) boys national basketball team has rebounded from three tough losses at the FIBA Americas Under-15 (U15) Centrobasket Championships inside the Coliseo Fernando ‘Rube’ Hernandez in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, winning emphatically yesterday, but they are still out of contention for a spot in the 2023 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship.

On the heels of three double-digit losses, The Bahamas slammed Costa Rica, 94-57, in a wire-to-wire performance yesterday.

However, just the top three nations will qualify for next year’s FIBA Americas Championship, and by means of losing their first three games, The Bahamas is now out of contention. They will play their final single round robin game at 3 p.m. today, taking on the Turks and Caicos Islands in a game for placement.

In yesterday’s encounter, The Bahamas raced out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Two minutes into the game, The Bahamas was already ahead 10-2. They led 18-11 after one.

The Bahamas quickly extended the lead to double digits in the second quarter and stretched it to 17, 44-27 at the half. They went on to lead by as much as 37 points in the second half, coasting to the easy win.

Joshua Williams was strong for The Bahamas, scoring a game-high 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Desmond Hall added 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting and Trevon Clarke gave the country three players in double figures with 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting.

Josafat Cedeño led Costa Rica with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He was their only player in double figures.

As a team, The Bahamas forced 29 turnovers, out-rebounded their opponent, 53-46, shared the ball better with 23 assists compared to just 15 for the Costa Ricans, outscored them 56-32 in the paint and 24-13 in fast break points. In bench points, The Bahamas outscored the Costa Ricans, 40-21.

Team Bahamas had its best shooting performance of the tournament thus far, connecting on 48.1 percent of its shots (37-for-77) while holding Costa Rica to 31 percent (22-for-71). Costa Rica was just 2-for-17 from three-point range while The Bahamas shot 4-for-19 from distance.

The Bahamas’ team, which is coached by former national team player Quentin ‘Three Ounce’ Hall, wraps up competition in the five-day tournament against the Turks and Caicos Islands today. As mentioned, the tournament is a qualifier for the 2023 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship. FIBA Americas is one of five regional bodies under FIBA (International Basketball Federation) – the world’s governing body for basketball.