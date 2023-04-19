The Bahamas’ building code overhaul nearing completion

The completely overhauled building code for The Bahamas could be completed in the form of a new bill by June, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears told Guardian Business yesterday, explaining that when the bill is done it will have to undergo another round of consultations.

Sears said the new legislation will have to be accompanied by extensive training, given that it is new legislation. For now though, he explained that a comprehensive review of the country’s building code is ongoing.

“That work is being undertaken by an international consultant, Mike McDonald, along with a local consultancy, IBS, and our internal group,” said Sears.

“And they are currently engaged in focus groups with various stakeholders in the ministry, in the industry and nationally, throughout the country.

“I expect that we should have a bill, a draft bill by June, July, at which time there will be a second round of consultation. And within a matter of three, four months, we should have it ready in terms of Cabinet review, approval and presentation in the House of Assembly.

“As you know, this is not an amendment of the building code. It’s an overall overhauling of the building code. So accompanying the legislation, the new legislation will have to be a massive undertaking in terms of training, ensuring that all of the relevant stakeholders, the industry, contractors, understand what the legal requirements will be going forward.”

The call for and idea of updating the country’s building code strengthened after the nation saw the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 on structures on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

The government is also putting a bill together that will allow the private sector to assist with building inspections. Sears said last year that third-party inspectors are needed to ensure that all of the country’s building codes have been adhered to, especially on large-scale commercial projects and subdivisions where the Ministry of Works’ resources may be insufficient. He said last May that there are qualified engineers who can serve on the ministry’s behalf.

“There is a draft bill, which will be built. It’s currently being reviewed and undergoing consultation, and that is what they call the Third-party Inspectorate Bill,” Sears told this paper yesterday.

“I’m waiting for the legislative committee and the ministry to bring it forward to me. So, within the next month or two, we should have that because that’s a more discreet bill, which is basically amending the law to allow for third-party inspectors.”