The Bahamas drawn in Group D in Nations League

The Bahamas Senior Men’s National Soccer Team knows who they will face in the 2023-2024 Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League after the draw was held last month.

The Bahamas remained in League B which is the second tier out of three leagues. They are in Group D with Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda and Puerto Rico. It is a tough group for The Bahamas which is the lowest ranked team in the group.

The highest ranked team in the group is Antigua and Barbuda, according to the latest FIFA (International Association Football Federation) World Rankings. They are ranked at number 133. The Bahamas is ranked at number 203 while Puerto Rico is ranked at number 166 and Guyana comes in at number 170.

League B has 16 teams that were evenly divided into four groups. The teams in Group D will play each other twice for a total of six games – three at home and the other three away for each team. The group winners will be promoted to League A, and fourth-place finishers will be relegated to League C.

The schedule will be announced later.

The Bahamas has played all three countries with matchups against Puerto Rico and Guyana in 2021.

The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Guyana were in Group F in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers in 2021. Puerto Rico and The Bahamas battled in June that year in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico with the home team taking advantage of The Bahamas and coming away with a 7-0 victory. Guyana and The Bahamas played in neutral territory in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 2021 with Guyana winning that battle 4-0 as the world, in sports, battled back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antigua and Barbuda and The Bahamas played in The Bahamas at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in October 2018 with the visitors winning 6-0.

The Bahamas will be looking to return the favor against those three teams.

The Bahamas finished third in League B Group C action in the 2022-2023 Nations League competition. They finished with four points with a 1-4-1 win/loss/draw record in the group. The win and the draw came against the St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the win coming with a 1-0 scoreline at home at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. That group also featured Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago.