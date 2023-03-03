The Bahamas falls to Argentina

The Bahamas senior men’s national cricket team squandered another opportunity to finish in the top three at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) 2024 TwentyTwenty (T20) World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2023, losing to the host country Argentina on Thursday. They fell by 43 runs at the St. Alban’s Club Ground in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The loss dropped The Bahamas to fourth position as they sport a 1-2 win/loss record. Their final game is tomorrow against the top ranked team in the tournament, Bermuda, who is a perfect 3-0. The Bahamas must win that game in order to move on to the Americas regional final set for September of this year.

Against Argentina, Team Bahamas bowled the first inning and was able to hold Argentina to just 117 runs for the loss of seven wickets after 20 overs. The home team got off to a strong start as they took advantage of The Bahamas’ bowling, scoring 40 runs in the first five overs. In the sixth over, Kervon Hinds broke up the partnership of Tomas Rossi and Pedro Baron as Sandeep Goud caught Rossi’s ball. He was out for nine runs.

The Bahamas was able to slow down Argentina by taking three wickets by the ninth over with Argentina scoring 61 runs. Lautar Musiani, who was not out in that inning, was a menace to The Bahamas as he finished with 44 runs.

Jonathan Barry bowled a great over in the 17th over as he got two Argentinian batsmen out with his first two deliveries. Barry did not get his hat-trick but he did get Augustin Rivero out on the fourth delivery. Barry did not give up any runs in that over and Argentina had 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

The home side finished with 117 runs.

Barry and captain Marc Taylor finished with a three-wicket haul each.

On the batting front, The Bahamas dug themselves into a hole early in the match, scoring just 15 runs for the loss of five wickets after the first five overs. They needed 103 runs from 90 balls with five wickets in hand.

Turan Brown and Gregory Taylor Jr. tried to stay at the stumps and they did just that before Brown was bowled out by Alan Kirschaum for seven runs in the 11th over. The Bahamas had 39 runs for the loss of six wickets after 11 overs.

Goud replaced Brown and Taylor and Goud took the total to 59 runs for seven wickets before Goud lofted the ball on the leg side and Pedro Baron caught it on a Kirschaum delivery. Goud finished with 12 runs.

The tail end batsmen were unable to take The Bahamas to victory as The Bahamas was all out for 74 runs with three balls to spare.

Taylor finished with a team-high 19 runs.