The Bahamas falls to Costa Rica in girls youth tennis

The Bahamas’ youth girls tennis team will play for fifth at the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean’s (COTECC) Girls 12-and-Under (12U) Team Final, as they fell to Costa Rica, two matches to one, at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Monday.

It was the second straight team loss for The Bahamas after opening with a win over the Dominican Republic’s number one team on Saturday. They won that matchup two matches to one, but fell to number one seeded Mexico three matches to none on Sunday, and then dropped a 2-1 loss to Costa Rica yesterday.

In the number two singles position, Kaylah Fox got the only victory for The Bahamas on the day, taking down her opponent Isabella Montero. She won easily, 6-0 and 6-2.

Tatyana Madu was next up for The Bahamas, playing in the number one position, and fell in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-0, to Valentina Obregon.

In came down to the doubles competition to decide who would move on to the semifinals, and it would be Costa Rica who would prevail.

The Costa Rican pair defeated the Bahamian duo of Fox and Madu in straight sets. They won easily, 6-0 and 6-1. Briana

Houlgrave is the other team member for The Bahamas in Santo Domingo.

Against Mexico on Sunday, Houlgrave played in the number two slot and lost in straight sets to Azul Vaques-Lopez. She fell 6-0 and 6-1. Playing in the number one slot was Madu and she lost in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-0, to Hanne Estrado. In the doubles competition, Madu and Fox lost to the Mexican duo of Vaques-Lopez and Monsterrat Cano, 6-0 and 6-0.

On Saturday, The Bahamas took down the Dominican Republic’s number one team 2-1 to open the

tournament on a positive note.

Fox played in the number two spot and was up first for Team Bahamas. She took down Paz Cabral in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-2. Madu played in the number one spot again. She took down Amelia Gerrero in three sets, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3. Houlgrave and Fox teamed up in doubles but were unable to come out on top as they lost 6-2 and 6-2 to Cabral and Barbara Garcia.

The Bahamas is playing in Pool A. Bermuda, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic’s second team are in Pool B.

The tournament wraps up on Thursday.