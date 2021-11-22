The Bahamas falls to Mexico

It was a tough matchup for The Bahamas as the team fell in all three matches against Mexico at the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) COTECC Girls 12-and-Under (12U) Team Final Tournament yesterday.

The Bahamas did not win a match as Mexico, who was seeded number one in the tournament, swept them 3-0. They played at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The loss puts The Bahamas at a 1-1 win/loss record in the tournament.

Up first for The Bahamas yesterday was Briana Houlgrave. She played in the number two slot and lost in two straight sets to Azul Vaques-Lopez. Houlgrave lost 0-6 in the first set and was only able to win one game in the second set to eventually fall 1-6.

Playing in the number one slot for The Bahamas was Tatyana Madu. It was a tough time for her on the court. She lost in two sets, 0-6 and 0-6, to Hanne Estrado.

The doubles matchup saw Madu and Kaylah Fox attempting to steal a win for The Bahamas. Unfortunately, the Mexican duo of Vaques-Lopez and Monsterrat Cano had other plans as they won 6-0 and 6-0.

On Saturday, The Bahamas took down the Dominican Republic’s number one team 2-1 to open the tournament on a positive note.

Fox played in the number two spot and was up first for Team Bahamas on Saturday. She took down Paz Cabral in two straight sets. She won 6-3 and 6-2. Madu played in the number one spot again. She took down Amelia Gerrero in three sets. Madu won the first set 6-2 but dropped the second set 3-6. Needing a third set to determine the winner, Madu was able to pull out a 6-3 victory.

Houlgrave and Fox teamed up in doubles but was unable to complete the sweep over the Dominican Republic. They lost 2-6 and 2-6 to Cabral and Barbara Garcia.

The Bahamas returns to action today when they play Costa Rica. A win today will put the team in the semifinals.

The Bahamas is playing in Pool A. Bermuda, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic’s second team are in Pool B.

The tournament wraps up on Thursday.