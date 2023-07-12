The Bahamas finished fifth at CAJGC

The Bahamas’ 14-member junior golf team had a busy three days of competition at the 35th Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC), placing fifth overall at the event at the North Sound Club, in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

The event began on Wednesday, July 5 and wrapped up on Friday, July 7. There were six other countries competing including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the host nation.

The coach of the team was Frederick Taylor and the team manager was Gina Gonzalez-Rolle.

Puerto Rico took the Hank James trophy for the overall title. The Dominican Republic finished second and rounding out the top three positions was Jamaica.

The Bahamas was first in the 11-13 girls division, winning with a 32 over-par score, six over-par in the first round. The Bahamas had strong play from Haley Hall and Madisson Carroll-Carlos who individually, finished 43 over-par and 44 over-par, respectively, ending up third and fourth. Just the top individual score from each round was counted toward the team’s total.

The Bahamas turned in a third place finish in the 15-and-under boys division. They scored 37 over-par, led by a seven over-par third round score. They were represented by Kerrington Rolle, Camdyn Forbes and Jackson Mactaggart. Rolle finished third overall in that age group with a score of 14 over-par 227. Forbes was 11th overall scoring 31 over-par 244 and Mactaggart finished 42 over-par 255.

The Bahamas’ 11-13 boys finished in the top five in their division with a final score of 30 over-par 243. Patrick Mactaggart finished in the top five in the individual play with a score of 30 over-par 243. His teammate Denahj Mortimer was 15th in that division with a score of 72 over-par 285.

The older age groups had a tough time. The 18-and-under boys and girls divisions struggled the most, finishing at the bottom. The boys were seventh after scoring 71 over-par while the girls scored 73 over-par, also finishing seventh.

Alex Dupuch was the highest Bahamian finisher in the 18-and-under boys division. He scored a 22 over-par 235 to finish 11th. Zion Taylor and Christopher Callender were the other competitors in that age category, finishing 20th and 21st, respectively. Taylor finish with a score of 49 over-par 262 while Callendar scored a 71 over-par 284.

In the 18-and-under girls division, Miljojka Gojkovic finished 12th with a score of 74 over-par 287. Tynes was 13th after scoring a 76 over-par 289.

The other division in which The Bahamas was represented was the 15-and-under girls division. They placed sixth out of seven teams in that division. In that division, Seannae Norvile-Smith and Taylor Sands finished ninth and 10th, respectively. Norville-Smith scored a 67 over-par 280 and Sands scored a 99 over-par 312.

The team returned home on Saturday.