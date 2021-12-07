The Bahamas finished in a four-way tie for 28th at Junior Pan Ams

The Bahamas was able to come away with one medal at the inaugural Junior Pan American Games which wrapped up on Sunday in Cali, Colombia.

Kyle Alcine won the country’s lone medal – matching a personal best height of 2.19 meters (m) in the final of the boys’ high jump at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium, in Cali, on Friday.

Erik Portillo, of Mexico, won the gold medal with a clearance of 2.21m (7’ 3”), Elton dos Santos Petronilho, of Brazil, won the silver medal with a clearance of 2.19m (7’ 2-1/4”), and Alcine registered the same height but had to settle for the bronze based on number of knockdowns.

After matching a personal best time in the boys’ 100m final, finishing fifth in 10.47 seconds, Carlos Brown Jr. qualified for the final of the 200m, but didn’t run in the final. He ran 21.22 seconds in the heats of the 200m.

Also over the weekend, Gabriel Curtis ran in the final of the boys’ 10,000m and finished eighth in 31:53.64. He ran in the final of the boys’ 5,000m earlier in the week but failed to finish.

Hector Pagan, of Puerto Rico, won the gold in the 10,000m in 30:20.48, Frank Lujan Sanchez, of Peru, was second in 30:58.68, and Omar Castillo Gonzalez, of Mexico, finished third in 31:07.02.

Tarajh Hudson took part in the boys’ discus for The Bahamas over the weekend and finished eighth with a distance of 46.54m (152’ 8”). Lucas Nervi Schmidt, of Chile, won the gold medal with a toss of 61.08m (200’ 4”), Mario Diaz Torres, of Cuba, won the silver medal with a throw of 60.77m (199’ 4”), and his teammate Anyel Alvarez Sampre won the bronze medal with a toss of 57.03m (187’ 1”).

A total of 17 young Bahamian athletes competed in five of the 28 sporting disciplines – athletics, aquatics, rowing, triathlon and wresting – over the course of the 10 days of competition. The games, which was an international multi-sports event for athletes aged 17 to 22 in the Americas, organized by PanAm Sports, was postponed from this summer to later in the year due to COVID concerns.

The Bahamas finished in a four-way tie for 28th in the medal standings with its one bronze medal.

Brazil was the overall winner, finishing with 163 total medals – 59 gold, 49 silver and 55 bronze. Host country Colombia was second with 145 total medals – 48 gold, 34 silver and 63 bronze. The United States of America (USA) rounded out the top three with 114 total medals – 47 gold, 29 silver and 38 bronze medals.

Cuba was the top Caribbean nation, finishing fifth overall with 29 gold medals, 19 silver and 22 bronze for 70 total medals. Aruba was the top English-speaking Caribbean nation, finishing 17th overall with two golds and a silver for three total medals. Surprisingly, Jamaica failed to win a medal. The island nation had participants in 10 of the 28 sporting disciplines but was one of 11 of the 31 delegations that failed to earn a medal.

Hundreds of young athletes competed in 321 events across 28 sporting disciplines over the 10 days of competition.