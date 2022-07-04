The Bahamas finishes fourth at CAJGC

The Bahamas’ junior golf team ended up with a fourth-place finish overall at the 34th Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) after three rounds of golf at the Palm Course at the Palmas Athletic Club in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Action wrapped up on Thursday afternoon.

The Bahamas came into the third and final round in fourth place with 69 points and finished with 107 points after the third round. Winning the tournament was the host country Puerto Rico with 168 points. The Dominican Republic (DR) finished second with 119 points, narrowly edging Jamaica who scored 117 to place third.

There were some high individual performances from Team Bahamas, coming from players Aidan Gorospe, Kerrington Rolle and Heathcliff Kane.

Gorospe finished tied for second in the 13-and-under boys division with a score of 20-over par 233. Puerto Rico’s Evan Peña won that division with a score of 15-over par 228. Rolle was fifth in that division with a score of 31-over par 244.

Gorospe shot 10-over par 81 in the third round, turning in his toughest round of the tournament. After shooting 17-over par 88 in the second round, Rolle dug down deep and tied his first-round score, of seven-over par 78, in the final round.

This was Kane’s last hurrah at the CAJGC tournament. He came away with the Izzy Marley Sportsmanship Award. Kane, who served as team captain, competed in the 18-and-under boys division. He finished sixth overall with a score of 18-over par 231. In the third round, he scored four-over par 75, tying his first-round score.

Bahamian Alexander Dupuch finished tied for 14th in that division with a final score of 31-over par 244. He saved his best round for last as he shot seven-over par 78 in the third and final round.

In the 18-and-under girls division, Tyesha Tynes struggled in the first two rounds and had her best round in the third round. In that final round, she finished 16-over par 87 to end with a final score of 58-over par 271. She ended up in 10th place.

In the 15-and-under boys division, The Bahamas had three competitors – Jackson Mactaggart, Camdyn Forbes and Rhan Miller. Mactaggart finished seventh with a score of 36-over par 249. Forbes was tied for 14th with a score of 62-over par 275. Miller was 17th as he finished 78-over par 291.

Chemari Pratt struggled as she finished ninth in the 15-and-under girls division. She had a final score of 65-over par 281. Rounding out the competitors for The Bahamas was Haley Hall who competed in the 13-and-under girls category. She was sixth out of eight competitors with a score of 58-over par 274.

The coaches of the team were Lemon Gorospe, Georgette Rolle-Harris and Frederick Taylor. The team manager was Gina Gonzalez-Rolle.