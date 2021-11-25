Sports

The Bahamas finishes sixth at COTECC Tournament

Photo of Simba French Simba French Send an email 1 hour ago
82 1 minute read
Kaylah Fox executes a two-handed forehand during her match against Valeria Santana of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The Bahamas’ 12-and-under girls tennis team finished sixth overall at the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean’s (COTECC) Girls 12-and-Under (12U) Team Final. They fell to the Dominican Republic number two team, two matches to one, at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday.

Both countries were tied at the end of the singles competition, 1-1. The doubles competition was the deciding factor as to who finished fifth overall in the tournament. The Bahamas fell short in that portion of the competition.

Up first for The Bahamas yesterday was Kaylah Fox. She played in the number two position against Valeria Santana. She made light work of Santana when she took her down in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-2.

It was an impressive tournament for Fox who finished with a perfect 4-0 win/loss record in singles. She also did not drop a set in the entire tournament.

It was the number one position players turn to play, and Bahamian Tatyana Madu was up against Daniella Macardo. The Dominican Republic player defeated Madu in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4.

The fifth-place position came down to the doubles competition. Fox and Briana Houlgrave went up against Santana and Macardo. In the end, The Bahamas fell 2-6 and 0-6.

To punch their ticket to the fifth-place game, The Bahamas took down El Salvador on Tuesday, winning two matches and dropping one.

Fox was up first once again in the number two position and was victorious over Isabella Martinez, 6-3 and 6-1.

Madu played in the number one spot again. She played Paola Esperanza in a very competitive match. In the end, she lost in three sets, 6-4, 6-7(9) and 3-6.

Houlgrave joined Fox in the doubles. They took down El Salvador’s duo of Esperanza and Sofia Ugarte, 6-3 and 6-2, to seal a victory for The Bahamas and advance to the fifth-place game.

Team Bahamas placed third in Group A where they finished with a 1-2 win/loss record. They played against Mexico’s first team, the Dominican Republic’s first team and Costa Rica.

The tournament wraps up today.

Photo of Simba French Simba French Send an email 1 hour ago
82 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Simba French

Simba French

Simba joined The Nassau Guardian in 2012 as a technical producer for Guardian Radio 96.9 FM. He joined the Editorial Department as a sports reporter in 2018. Simba has covered a wide range of sports stories, including the 2018 CARIFTA in Nassau, Bahamas. Education: College of the Bahamas, BA Media Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of Spartans, Huskies win at B4A

Spartans, Huskies win at B4A

1 hour ago

Local basketball club to attend international tournament

1 hour ago

Rev and Baha Mar to provide exclusive television access to Baha Mar Hoops Tournament

1 hour ago
Photo of The Bahamas set to face Canada

The Bahamas set to face Canada

1 day ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker