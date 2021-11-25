The Bahamas finishes sixth at COTECC Tournament

The Bahamas’ 12-and-under girls tennis team finished sixth overall at the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean’s (COTECC) Girls 12-and-Under (12U) Team Final. They fell to the Dominican Republic number two team, two matches to one, at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday.

Both countries were tied at the end of the singles competition, 1-1. The doubles competition was the deciding factor as to who finished fifth overall in the tournament. The Bahamas fell short in that portion of the competition.

Up first for The Bahamas yesterday was Kaylah Fox. She played in the number two position against Valeria Santana. She made light work of Santana when she took her down in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-2.

It was an impressive tournament for Fox who finished with a perfect 4-0 win/loss record in singles. She also did not drop a set in the entire tournament.

It was the number one position players turn to play, and Bahamian Tatyana Madu was up against Daniella Macardo. The Dominican Republic player defeated Madu in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4.

The fifth-place position came down to the doubles competition. Fox and Briana Houlgrave went up against Santana and Macardo. In the end, The Bahamas fell 2-6 and 0-6.

To punch their ticket to the fifth-place game, The Bahamas took down El Salvador on Tuesday, winning two matches and dropping one.

Fox was up first once again in the number two position and was victorious over Isabella Martinez, 6-3 and 6-1.

Madu played in the number one spot again. She played Paola Esperanza in a very competitive match. In the end, she lost in three sets, 6-4, 6-7(9) and 3-6.

Houlgrave joined Fox in the doubles. They took down El Salvador’s duo of Esperanza and Sofia Ugarte, 6-3 and 6-2, to seal a victory for The Bahamas and advance to the fifth-place game.

Team Bahamas placed third in Group A where they finished with a 1-2 win/loss record. They played against Mexico’s first team, the Dominican Republic’s first team and Costa Rica.

The tournament wraps up today.