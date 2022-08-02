The Bahamas finishes sixth in BJK Cup

It was not the ending that they were hoping for at the Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Americas Group II Tournament as The Bahamas’ senior women’s national tennis team fell 2-1 to Puerto Rico in the fifth place game. The action took place on Saturday at the Centro Nacional De Tenis Parque Del Este in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Team Bahamas ended up sixth overall.

Elana Mackey was superb in the first match of the day for The Bahamas against Puerto Rico. After losing her first match of the tournament against an opponent from the Dominican Republic on Thursday, Mackey bounced back to take down Puerto Rico’s Julieanne Bou in straight sets, 7-6 and 6-4.

The match lasted for just under two hours as Mackey and Bou fiercely went head-to-head. Mackey went up 3-1 in the first set before Bou came back to tie the set at five games apiece. The Puerto Rican won the next game to put Mackey on the ropes at 6-5. However, the 19-year-old dug deep and won the next game and then the tiebreak to win the set 7-6.

The second was tied at four games each, but Mackey turned it up as she won the ninth game to go up 5-4. The next game went to deuce three times before Mackey prevailed to take the second set and the match.

Rain delay and a bathroom break aided in a lengthy match in the number one slot. It went to three sets and lasted for over two hours. Sydney Clarke represented The Bahamas in this match and went up against Sara Snyder. Clarke lost in three sets, 2-6, 7-6 and 3-6.

After dropping the first set, Clarke knew her team needed her to get a win in the second set. Clarke won the first game in the second set and the two went head-to-head until the set was tied at 6-6. Clarke came back and won the tiebreak to tie the match at a set apiece.

It was quite a battle in the third set as the Bahamian tried to keep up with Snyder who went up 4-2. Clarke managed to get it to 3-4 but that was the last game she won as the Puerto Rican won the last two games to take the set and the match.

Clarke and Mackey teamed up in the doubles match against Snyder and Daniella Garcia. The Bahamian duo fell in straight sets, 4-6 and 4-6.

After going up 2-1 in the first set, Clarke and Mackey slipped as the Puerto Ricans took a 4-2 lead. Clarke and Mackey then tied the set at four games apiece. However, the Puerto Ricans won the next two games to win the set.

In the second set, Clarke and Mackey went down 1-3 early but the pair battled back and even took the lead at 4-3. However, they had no answer for the Puerto Ricans after that. The Puerto Ricans won the next three games to take the set and the match and finish fifth in the tournament.

The Bahamas remains in the Americas Group II for next year’s competition.

Not playing on Saturday for The Bahamas were player/captain Simone Pratt and first-timer Sierra Rodgers.

Pool play wrapped up on Thursday. The Bahamas came in seeded number one in Pool A. They finished with a 2-1 win/loss record in that pool. The host nation won the pool with a 3-0 record. El Salvador was third with a 1-2 record, and placing fourth in the pool was Bermuda who finished 0-3 and did not win a set in the tournament.

There were 17 teams that were split into four groups in the tournament as three groups had four teams and the other had five teams.

The other teams participating in the tournament were Aruba, Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, the US Virgin Islands and Venezuela.

Bolivia and Peru advanced to the Americas Group I for 2023.

Team Bahamas was sponsored by Fidelity Bank and Trust.