The Bahamas, Guyana win in T20 cricket action

Simba French October 13, 2022
121 1 minute read
The Bahamas and Guyana easily won their matches in the Nations League Twenty Twenty (T20) series at Haynes Oval over the weekend. The Bahamas overpowered the World team and Guyana defeated Jamaica.

The Bahamas Cricket Association (BCA) continued action in the Nations League Twenty Twenty (T20) series over the weekend with The Bahamas and Guyana easily winning their matches over the World and Jamaica teams at Haynes Oval respectively.

The Bahamas got some good bowling from Rudy Fox as the World only managed to score 93 runs for the loss of six wickets in 16 overs. Fox finished with three wickets and gave up 21 runs in four overs.

Set with a target of 94 runs, The Bahamas did not need the services of slugger Marc Taylor. They opened with Greg Taylor and Turan Brown. Taylor was run out for duck in the first over. Johnathan Barry replaced him.

Barry and Brown took their time and methodically got The Bahamas the victory as Barry finished with a game-high 44 runs while Brown finished with 42 runs. The Bahamas finished with 95 runs in total.

The World could not get any rhythm going offensively in this game. Dave Vanoaselen led them with 41 runs. Delford Compass chipped in with 19 runs. They were the only World batsmen to score in double figures.

On Saturday, Guyana won the toss against Jamaica and elected to bat first. Guyana’s opening batsman Festus Benn put on a clinic as he had a knock of 96 runs – just for runs short of the century mark. Mike Smith was the bowler who got him.

Other than Benn, three other Guyanese batsmen were able to score in double digits. Jagnaugth Jagroo finished with a knock of 42 runs, opening batsman Richard Fredericks scored 27 runs and Renford Davson added 19 runs.

After the 17th over, Guyana’s captain Jagroo declared with 212 runs which meant Jamaica needed 213 runs to get a victory.

Jamaica refused to chase those 212 runs and as a result Guyana scored the victory.

Cricket action continues this weekend at Haynes Oval when the Lions take on Westerns on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Police will battle the Rising Stars at 1:30 p.m.

