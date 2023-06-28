The Bahamas in action at the CAC Games

The Bahamas continued its performances at the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday with swimming, sailing and judo on the calendar.

Bahamian swimmer Luke-Kennedy Thompson kicked off the action for The Bahamas at the Complejo Acuatico Merliot in the men’s 400 meters (m) freestyle. He powered through the middle-distance race to clock 4:10.33, placing sixth in heat two. He placed 12th overall in the preliminaries to qualify for the ‘B’ final last night.

Teenager Rhanishka Gibbs swam in her second race of the competition – the 100m butterfly. Gibbs finished eighth in her race touching the wall in a time of 1:08.34, and 22nd overall. Gibbs made the final in the 50m breaststroke on Monday morning and was set to swim in the ‘A’ final later that night. Due to thunderstorms in that area, her race was postponed to a later date.

Thompson was back in action along with Emmanuel Gadson in the 50m breast. Thompson swam in the third heat and placed sixth with a time of 29.52 seconds. This was Gadson’s second race of the competition. Gadson was in action in heat two and posted a time of 31.10 seconds to finish fifth in his heat. Thompson finished 15th overall to qualify for another ‘B’ final last night while Gadson finished 20th.

The Bahamas’ team of Gadson, Gibbs, Thompson and his little sister, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson, teamed up to swim in the final event of the morning session – the mixed 4x100m free relay. The quartet swam in heat two and placed sixth after clocking a time of 3:54.80. They did not qualify for the final last night as they placed 12th overall.

Bahamian sailor Joshua Higgins was set to be on the waters in the men’s International Laser Class Association (ILCA) 7 event yesterday. Those races were postponed. On Monday, he was seventh in his first race, scoring seven points. In the second race, he placed fifth, scoring five points. He has 12 points after two races and sits in fifth out of 16 competitors.

In judo, Bahamian Alexander Strachan competed in the men’s 100 kg. (kilogram) Round of 16 on Monday at the Coliseo de la Universidad de El Salvador. He went up against Venezuelan Antonio Rodriguez. Strachan lost by way of ippon.

Strachan’s brother, Daniel Strachan, was in action on the mat on Monday in the 90kg. division. In the quarterfinal match, Daniel Strachan fell to Cuban Ivan Silva by way of ippon. The match lasted 40 seconds.

The CAC Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event for athletes in the Caribbean and Central America. It will wrap up on July 8.

There are 51 athletes representing The Bahamas in 11 sporting disciplines – athletics, swimming, water polo, men’s basketball, women’s softball, boxing, equestrian, archery, beach soccer, judo and triathlon.

There are 20 officials for Team Bahamas.