The Bahamas in the world

In land mass and population, The Bahamas is considered a featherweight, but in the areas of finance, tech and global influence, over the past decade, this nation has been punching above its weight class.

The Bahamas has long established its footing as a tourism leader and equally viable sports contender in the region and greater hemisphere, but it is the recent accomplishments the country and its citizens have made in areas less well known that make it stand out.

Notably, becoming the first country to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency – the Sand Dollar – and becoming the example worldwide for its implementation and adoption.

And despite the black-eye from the FTX cryptocurrency debacle in late 2022, this country led the way in digital asset regulations, the model of which is being studied in jurisdictions the world over.

In the world of aeronautics, the bare-knuckled determination of Bahamian-American rocket scientist and entrepreneur Aisha Bowe places The Bahamas in the ring as she spearheads an almost $1 billion venture with the United States (US) government’s National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

She will also be the first Black woman, and Bahamian, in space when she travels with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Space program.

Another Bahamas-born space engineer, Dr. Denton Gibson, was integral in seeing the first launch of two people into space for Elon Musk’s SpaceX project in 2020.

In conjunction with Caribbean partners, The Bahamas continues to raise its voice in various international arenas.

Last year, Caribbean leaders demanded accountability from global giants that contribute the most to the climate crisis.

Led by Prime Minister Philip Davis, as chairman of CARICOM, regional leaders called on larger, more industrialized nations to take greater accountability for their CO2 emissions that contribute to climate change and disproportionately and negatively impact small island developing states like those in the Caribbean.

Friendly relationships with global heavyweights have opened the doors to opportunities.

It is through diplomatic channels established over the decades that The Bahamas has been able to secure a seat at the table in the global arena.

Asked for comments on the relationship built between the US and The Bahamas, US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts described the ties as familial.

“Our geographic proximity and shared history make The Bahamas our most enduring partner in the Caribbean. From the first day of independence, we worked together to advance democracy, security, and prosperity in the region,” Pitts told The Nassau Guardian.

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent visit reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to our warm relationship with The Bahamas. We appreciate The Bahamas’ leadership in the region to address the climate crisis, the humanitarian emergency in Haiti, and perilous surges in illegal migration.”

Pitts continued, “The Bahamas’ principled stand on human rights and the rule of law sets an example for other countries to emulate, as we saw when Bahamian diplomats voted to defend democratic values and sanction Russia for invading Ukraine.

“The United States has always stood by the side of The Bahamas, and we always will. In the words of Prime Minister Davis, ‘We are kin.’”

The US remains the country’s strongest ally in trade and security and has advocated for The Bahamas and wider Caribbean region over the decades.

Millions of Americans visit and do business in The Bahamas each year, and, likewise, the Bahamian diaspora has spread north to the states.

When Hurricane Dorian struck in 2019, the Americans were among the first on the ground providing immediate and critical aid to devastated residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Its commitment to strengthening security and aiding in the fight against illegal drugs and undocumented migrants is longstanding.

But while diplomatic ties with the US have remained friendly, the US notably has not had an ambassador in The Bahamas for over a decade now.

In the past two and a half decades, The Bahamas has also sustained relations with the People’s Republic of China, establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1997.

Since then, both nations have encouraged the sharing of culture and trade.

Chinese Ambassador Dai Qingli said China sees The Bahamas as an important country in the Caribbean and a significant cooperation partner for China in this region.

“Over the past 26 years of China-Bahamas diplomatic relations, the two sides have nurtured cordial relations and growing partnership on the basis of mutual respect, win-win cooperation and people-to-people friendship,” she told The Nassau Guardian.

“We value The Bahamas’ growing role on major international issues such as climate change and [are] committed to deepening cooperation with The Bahamas on this existential issue for humanity.

“As the Commonwealth of The Bahamas celebrates its 50th independence, there is so much to be proud of and much more to yet accomplish.

“As a friend to The Bahamas, China warmly congratulates your country on reaching this major milestone and is committed to expanding exchanges and cooperation in areas from trade to infrastructure development, education to renewable energy utilization. Together, we can contribute more to the development of our respective countries and to sustainable development by the Global South as a whole.”

Since independence from Britain was attained five decades ago, The Bahamas has kept the British monarch as head of state and has maintained friendly relations with the United Kingdom.

British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley said, “At the British High Commission, we work every day on matters of security, tourism, trade, investment, democracy, defense, protecting our values, on the shared response to climate change, on the promotion of one another’s culture – and from Abaco to Inagua and Andros to Eleuthera – to demonstrate the importance of our relationship with The Bahamas.

“We want to bring Britain and The Bahamas closer together; we hope the people of The Bahamas want this, too.”