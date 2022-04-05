The Bahamas is ‘in a good place with COVID’ but must remain vigilant, Forbes says

While COVID cases and hospitalizations have been low in The Bahamas in recent weeks, Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme, said yesterday it is important to keep an eye on the Omicron BA.2 variant, which is now dominant in the United States.

“In the United States, we know Omicron BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron, is now accounting for 55 percent of cases,” Forbes said.

“We have to watch that strain. It is not clear yet whether or not it is going to cause a surge in cases. And as we learn to live with COVID-19, we also have to keep an eye on hospitalizations and deaths as an important indicator for where we are in the COVID situation.”

Forbes said The Bahamas is in a good place with COVID at the moment, with few people hospitalized and deaths slowing.

However, she said it remains vital that more people get vaccinated against the virus, as vaccination coverage will directly impact what will happen if there is an uptick in cases.

“We know what works to protect against COVID, particularly hospitalizations and deaths,” Forbes said.

“It’s still very, very important that we get there, especially increasing vaccination coverage. We still are not there yet.

“And, of course, we know how to mitigate risk and that’s particularly important if cases start to go up again.”

Roughly 40 percent of people in The Bahamas have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Forbes said countries that have at least 70 percent of people vaccinated have been able to return to life almost as normal again.

But The Bahamas remains vulnerable.

“We do need to get to better coverage,” she said.

“And it’s important to know…that the vaccines do protect against ending up in hospital on oxygen and dying from COVID. And optimizing those vaccines is very important, especially for at-risk populations, to take advantage of getting a booster dose.

“…We do need to work on improved vaccination coverage. You will see that there are counties that have better vaccination coverage, upwards of 70 percent that are having even more rollbacks of restrictions and things very close to returning to normal with a reduction in testing, isolation, quarantine, travel restrictions and so on.

“Having achieved that metric is very important, because you want to know if your country does face a spike in COVID, or there is a new variant; what you do have is a population that’s very protected against being in hospital or dying, and your hospitals will be buffered against being above capacity.”