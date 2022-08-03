The Bahamas puts best foot forward at 44th Chess Olympiad

The Bahamas Chess Olympiad team got its experience of the 44th FIDE (International Chess Federation) Chess Olympiad underway on Friday in Chennai, India.

Bahamas Chess Federation (BCF) Treasurer and team delegate Elton Joseph spoke about The Bahamas’ progress at the Chess Olympiad so far.

“Team Bahamas had a rough start playing against some strong nations in the first two rounds,” Joseph said. “Players are learning valuable lessons and the juniors are really stepping up to the plate.”

The Bahamas Open Chess Olympiad team has a total of 4.5 points heading into the fifth round. In the first round, the team faced a prominent team from Latvia which was comprised of a Grandmaster (GM), an International Master (IM) and a FIDE Master (FM). The Bahamas lost all the games in that round.

In the second round, Candidate Master (CM) Kendrick Knowles was the only team member who was able to secure some points, managing a draw against a Sri Lankan FM.

In the third round, the team of FM Cecil Moncur, CM Kendrick Knowles, Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Polina Karelina and Dr. Kenville Lockhart won all their games against the Comoros. Unfortunately, the team fell to Ethiopia in Round Four – losing all their games.

The Bahamas Women’s Chess Olympiad team has a total of 5.5 points going into the fifth round. In the first round, the team was pitted against the high-ranking Chile women’s team which was comprised of two WCMs and two Women FIDE Masters (WFMs). The Bahamas lost all Round One and Round Two games. They faced South Korea in the second round. In Round Three, Nelissa Thomas secured the first win for the women’s team against a WFM from Malawi. Trinity Pinder secured a draw in Round Three against a Malawian WCM.

The Bahamas had a full sweep win in the fourth round with Trinity Pinder, Nelissa Thomas, WCM Daijah Johnson and Jayla Cargill all winning their games against the Central African Republic.

The team landed in Chennai on July 27 to compete. They were at the inauguration at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The ceremony included stunning displays of Indian art forms and dance. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on hand to officially welcome the players and bring remarks.

Round Five of the 44th Chess Olympiad got underway yesterday, but the results were unavailable up to press time.