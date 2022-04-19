The Bahamas set to host CARIFTA at 50

CARIFTA is coming back to The Bahamas.

The Bahamas made a bid to host the 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games next year, and was granted that opportunity over the weekend, thereby bringing the popular and prestigious junior regional meet back to these shores.

It will coincide with the country’s 50th anniversary of independence.

The 49th edition of CARIFTA wrapped up in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

The Bahamas finished second behind Jamaica once again, ending the three-day meet with four gold, six silver and seven bronze for a total of 17 medals.

As is customary over the last three and a half decades, Jamaica reigned supreme, running away with the meet on home turf. The Jamaican team won with a record 45 gold medals, 29 silver and 18 bronze for a record total of 92 medals.

Showing support for Team Bahamas in Jamaica, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the governments wanted to ensure that The Bahamas is used as a jurisdiction to host athletic events — not just the CARIFTA Games, but for other international sporting events in the future, including a possible return of the World Athletics (WA) World Relays to The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas usually punches above its weight in athletics and, as such, we were the originators of the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Relays and I indicated that we wish to be the permanent host of that event,” said the prime minister, who will also serve as the chairperson of next year’s Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) session.

“Also, next year is the 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games and next year is the 50th anniversary of our independence. Next year is also the 50th anniversary of CARICOM, so I thought it would only be fitting for us to host the CARIFTA Games.”

The Bahamas is set to host CARIFTA track and field for a record ninth time in 2023.

The country hosted the junior regional athletics competition in 1976, 1978, 1981, 1984, 1992, 2002, 2013 and 2018.

The last time The Bahamas hosted, it finished second to Jamaica with 35 total medals — six gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze.

Jamaica won a record 44 gold that year, and added 27 silver and 11 bronze for 82 total medals.

“Looking at some of the athletes and seeing some of their performances, it’s exhilarating to see that track events are back on track again,” said Davis via video from Jamaica.

“I have to appreciate the worth of embracing sporting activities. It teaches our people, particularly young persons, how to socialize.

“It teaches discipline. You are required to train, you are required to remain focused and you are required to have a goal.

“When we instill those attributes in our young people, it only all goes well for a better society. It is a means of having our young people belonging to something and doing something positive.

“For me, sports and sports activities is an integral part of the upbringing of our young people where they could learn how to lose and how to win. Whatever side of the divide they fall, they could do it graciously and understand what life is all about.”

The prime minister added that the economic benefit to the country of hosting international sporting events is immeasurable.

“The more heads we have in beds, the more robust and successful our tourism product will be,” he said.

“Sometimes, it’s about making the world aware that The Bahamas exists, make them aware of what the Bahamian people are all about and make them aware that The Bahamas is a welcoming place for all.

“That’s one way of promoting The Bahamas — through sports. A component of our diversification of the tourism industry is to promote sports tourism. We think it is a win-win situation for The Bahamas, once we continue to engage and let people know that we are open for business.”

President of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Drumeco Archer said those in the track and field community are excited to bring the CARIFTA Games back to The Bahamas.

“It is an all-important event for us and it does so much for the country,” Archer said.

“My focus is to ensure that Team Bahamas is as competitive as Jamaica. We have to start that work in the process as of today.

“We believe that this will be a coming out party for us, for us to demonstrate to The Bahamas that track and field is alive in The Bahamas and that we will be a force to reckon with. Track and field still runs sports in The Bahamas and this is our time to demonstrate that.”

The 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games is set for the Easter holiday weekend in 2023 — April 8-10 — at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.