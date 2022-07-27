The Bahamas shuts out Bermuda

Team Bahamas continued its impressive start at the Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup Americas Group II Tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, taking down Bermuda in three straight matches yesterday.

Elana Mackey was the first to see action for The Bahamas at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo on Tuesday, wasting no time with her opponent. Mackey took down Asia-Leigh Hollis, of Bermuda, in straight sets, winning 6-1 and 6-1.

She won 56 of the 84 total points and wasn’t broken in the one-sided affair that lasted just 52 minutes.

Up next for The Bahamas was Sydney Clarke, taking on Shelby Madeiros. Clarke won easily, 6-0 and 6-2. Clarke won 56 of the 86 total points in the match. She won 66 percent of her first serve points (27-of-41) and was broken just once in the match that also lasted 52 minutes.

In doubles, the team of player/captain Simone Pratt and Clarke took on the Bermudian team of Nadhira Durham and Kumaini Jackson. They prevailed in straight sets, winning 6-1 and 6-0. Pratt and Clarke won 56 of the 76 total points and were not broken in the match that lasted just 43 minutes. They had five aces compared to none for their opponents and didn’t double fault in the match compared to nine for their opponents.

The Bahamas leads the all-time series against Bermuda, 4-0.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) congratulates Team Bahamas on the 3-0 victory and looks forward to more promising results in the coming days.

The Bahamas defeated El Salvador, 3-0, on Monday, and then turned around and did the same thing to Bermuda on Tuesday.

The only member of the team yet to see action is 16-year-old Sierra Rodgers – the youngest of the quartet. Mackey is 19, Clarke is 20, and player/captain Pratt is the senior player of the team at 26.

The Bahamas is seeded at number one in its pool which also includes the host country Dominican Republic (DR). They will play the DR today.

The team is vying to be promoted to the Americas Group I for 2023, and to do so, they will have to finish in the top two in the week-long tournament.

There are 17 teams split into four groups in the tournament as three groups have four teams and the other has five teams.

The other teams participating in the tournament are Aruba, Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the US Virgin Islands and Venezuela.

The countries will play in a round-robin format. The winners of each pool will compete in two promotional playoff matches and the two winners will advance to the Americas Group I for 2023. All other teams will play for positional placement. No teams will be relegated to the Americas Group III for 2023.

Team Bahamas is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and Trust.