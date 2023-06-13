The Bahamas to host the 2023 Caribbean Masters Championships

A masters competition in track and field is on the horizon in the Caribbean, specifically, here, in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Masters Association has partnered with Island Relays to host the 2023 Caribbean Masters Championships on September 1 in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“We are excited to host the Caribbean, Central America, South America, the United States of America (USA) and other countries in September to compete in this masters championship event. The Bahamas will soon be known as the world’s capital for track and field,” said Mike Armbrister, president of the Bahamas Masters Association.

Former Olympians and track and field competitors from around the world are encouraged to participate in the 2023 Caribbean Masters Championships, which is an open meet. Registration, hotel, travel and other information can be found at the website https://www.islandrelaysbahamas.com/.

Local Olympians Andretti Bain (www.andrettibain.com – 2008 Summer Olympics silver medalist in the men’s 4x400m) and Timothy Munnings (2000 Summer Olympics bronze medalist in the men’s 4x400m) plan to participate in the upcoming masters competition.

The 2023 Caribbean Masters Championships will be led by former American sprinter Bill Collins as the meet director. Collins, who specializes in the 100m, currently holds five masters world records. Younger athletes who train with Collins at the Houston Elite Track Club at Rice University refer to him as “superman” as quoted on his Wikipedia profile.

The Bahamas Masters Association has created masters training camps on New Providence and in Freeport this summer to encourage former athletes and Olympians to compete at this meet.

The event will take place at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport. The Caribbean Masters Championships will be the second event that the Island Relays team hosts on Grand Bahama this year. In March, the group hosted a collegiate event where five schools from the USA (University of South Carolina, University of Oklahoma, Texas A&M University, University of Arizona and Vanderbilt University) and also University of the Bahamas (UB) participated. The group is planning to host the collegiate event annually on Grand Bahama. The Caribbean Masters Championships could be hosted on other islands, and nations, in the Caribbean in the future.

In 2024, The Bahamas is set to host the 2024 World Relay Championships.