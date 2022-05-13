The Bahamas to play warm up matches for CONCACAF Nations League

In preparation for the rapidly approaching Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football’s (CONCACAF) Nations League competition, The Bahamas’ senior men’s national soccer team is engaging in two training matches against the national team from the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The first leg of those matches took place last night, and the encore is set for Saturday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. – both at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) is the host body for the friendly matches.

The matches are closed to the public as COVID-19 protocols are being heavily enforced, and because of stipulations in respect of the application to FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) for the matches to be held.

As mentioned, the training matches are in preparation for the start of the upcoming group stage matches of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League competition.

The Bahamas, which was promoted to League B in the CONCACAF Nations League, was drawn into Group C of the regional competition in Miami, Florida, on April 4.

This is the second edition of the CONCACAF Nations League and placement in the three leagues was based on the 2019 group stage competition. The Bahamas was drawn in the same group as Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The group stage will get underway with a home and away round-robin section set for June 2022 and March 2023. The Bahamas will host St. Vincent and the Grenadines on June 3 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, and will then travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to face that nation at Hasely Crawford Stadium three days later. On June 10, The Bahamas will host Nicaragua at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium before traveling to Managua, Nicaragua, to face that nation on their home turf three days later. Following those matches, group stage competition will resume in late March 2023.

The competition will serve as a qualifier for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the 17th edition. The winner of League B group will have a guaranteed spot in the gold cup tournament. The second-placed team in the group will have an opportunity to qualify for the tournament in the prelims.