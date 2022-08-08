The Bahamas’ women sweep round eight

The Bahamas Chess Olympiad Women’s Team performed well in round eight of the FIDE (International Chess Federation) 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

The Bahamas won all of its games against Djibouti. Also, Trinity Pinder became the second player on the team to qualify for WCM (Women’s Candidate Master) status. Nelissa Thomas qualified for the WCM title with her draw in round seven against a player from Guam. Thomas and Pinder are the third and fourth women, respectively, from The Bahamas to achieve the WCM title.

“It’s an honor to play in the Olympiad, but knowing that I am representing The Bahamas is more precious,” expressed Chika Pride. “I am learning that I can compete with the world and win. I have a passion for winning. Every new game is a new opportunity to win. Encouragement from my family and teammates kept me focused.”

The Open Team won round eight with three wins and a draw against Burundi. After round eight, each of the members of Team Bahamas have at least one point on the board. In round nine, The Bahamas’ Open Team will face Cape Verde. The Bahamas Women’s Team will play Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition to the 44th Chess Olympiad, the FIDE Congress 2022 is taking place in Chennai. Commission meetings involve reports from the various FIDE commissions about what they accomplished during the year. Chess in education, social chess and trainers are some of the key focus areas for the upcoming year.

Another important aspect of the FIDE Congress is commission members elections. Carlos Rivera from Cuba won the presidency of Zone 2.35. The FIDE Congress comprises meetings of the FIDE

commissions, council and the zonal council. Bahamas Chess Federation (BCF) Treasurer Elton Joseph is the official FIDE Congress representative for The Bahamas.

“On behalf of the Bahamas Chess Federation, we extend congratulations to Mr. Rivera and his team,” said Joseph. “We look forward to working with Mr. Rivera for the further growth and development of chess in The Bahamas and the Caribbean region.”

There are three more rounds left in the competition.