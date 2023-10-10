The Bahamas wraps up action in esports regionals

Bahamians Derdrick ‘Monoko’ Ferguson and Eric ‘illmindEj’ Bain wrapped up competition in their respective games at the Global Esports Games Online Regionals this past weekend.

The two-day event which was held virtually on Saturday and Sunday, featured Ferguson in action in Street Fighter 6 and Bain competing in eFootball.

Ferguson was able to have a good showing in the preliminary rounds and advanced to the playoffs. However, he did not advance to the finals.

In the playoffs, he took down the player from Jamaica in the first game of their best-of-three series, but it was tied up at one game apiece. Ferguson could not get the win in the third game as the player from Jamaica won that matchup 2-0 to advance to the next playoff round and eventually the final.

Ferguson secured a 2-1 win against the player from Barbados to set up a match against Chile in the playoffs. He lost 2-0, bringing his tournament play to an end.

President of the Bahamas Esports Federation Michael Armogan said that there were some issues.

“We acknowledge the connectivity issues faced by various countries, including ours, during the matches with Chile. We are optimistic about the prospect of offline regionals next year,” Armogan said.

In the preliminary round, Ferguson played in Group A in the America East Region and was grouped with players from Argentina, Barbados, the Cayman Islands and Uruguay. He finished second in the group with six points before moving on to the playoffs on Sunday.

In a best-of-three matchup against the player from Argentina, he lost 2-0. That turned out to be his only loss in the preliminary round. He defeated the player from Barbados, 2-0, in his next match before taking down the player from Uruguay, 2-0, in his third matchup. Ferguson took care of the player from the Cayman Islands, 2-0.

Bain was not as fortunate as Ferguson as he came out without a win in four matches in the eFootball competition. He competed in the Group A Americas and went up against players from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Peru and Venezuela.

Bain went up against the player from Cuba first and lost 2-0. Bain played the player from Venezuela next and got the same result before losing to the player from Peru 2-0 also. Against the players from Honduras and the Dominican Republic, he lost 2-0.

Armogan is hopeful for a stronger showing at the upcoming Pan American Esports Championships in Santiago, Chile. That will be held in November.

“While we did not advance to the finals this year, the experience has been invaluable for our athletes and the esports community in The Bahamas. We are optimistic about our chances in future competitions and are already looking ahead to the Pan American Esports Championships and next year’s Global Esports Games,” Amorgan said.

Armogan said the federation is grateful for the support that the athletes received.