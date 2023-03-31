The challenges facing Mangrove Cay

Dear Editor,



I’m writing regarding a recent visit back home to Mangrove Cay, Andros.

Due to illness and COVID-19, it had been three years since we had been home.

I must say, between the water and internet services, nothing has changed. What a nightmare.

Our home is on a hill. Can you imagine the drip of water we had the whole time?

I would start a load of wash early in the morning and about two hours later it may be finished. There was no way a shower was possible. It was a chore trying to catch enough water to bathe.

The internet is up and down like a yo-yo. We stuck it out but I can imagine just how patience can run out for everyone.

What a state of affairs. Our neighbors said, Oh, we are supposed to be getting new pipes. I seem to remember at least three other Water and Sewerage meetings held on Mangrove Cay.

People from North and Central Andros and Nassau came to promise new pipes. These promises are at least six years old. Just when will it come to reality?

The next issue: we spoke to four young people from Mangrove Cay who had come home to live and work.

Instead of people welcoming them home with open arms, they started picking them apart.

“Who does she/he think they are? Why did they get that job? Grumble. Grumble. Criticize.”

Our young people go off to school and train to bring back knowledge to help build up home.

We have had professional people from Mangrove Cay in key positions with every entity government and private companies.

I always wondered why they don’t come home. After talking with the people we met, it became so sad and uncomfortable.

They are run out of town, so to speak. Mangrove Cay needs its people to be welcomed home to build up the Island.

Are we scared? Are we jealous? Are we selfish? What is it?

Please stop sending your own people away. Welcome them home. Embrace the knowledge and experience they bring to contribute to Mangrove Cay.

Look at some other islands that are and have been growing. They have welcomed their young people back.

My husband and I are older now, but we look around and feel sad to see after 36 years where we come?

Please think about what we have observed. Try to change your mindset. Be kind. Be glad to see your family come home.

God bless The Bahamas and God bless Mangrove Cay.



— Elliott and Pat Greene