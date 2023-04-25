The cloud over our parade

We celebrate our golden anniversary this year – 50 years as an independent country. Today, we acknowledge a number of bright spots.

Our population has more than doubled. Nine Family Islands have gained population including Acklins, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma and Cays, Harbour Island and Spanish Wells.

Tourism is rebounding. Short-stay rentals in the domestic housing market have opened a new avenue for increased numbers of Bahamians.

As the new Nassau Cruise Port gets ready for its official opening next month, Prince George Wharf is busy with cruise ship arrivals emptying thousands of cruising passengers onto our shores.

Construction is booming.

The National Regatta at Georgetown, Exuma, has returned following a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

We successfully hosted the CARIFTA Games and our athletes continue to excel on the local and international scene.

Saturday past was Earth Day and never before have more Bahamians been tuned-in to the critical importance of safeguarding our natural environment and heritage.

Hanging over all of this is a cloud of a raging violent crime spree that refuses to loosen its grip on us, and a dysfunctional criminal legal and judicial system unable to cope with it.

Following the commissioner of police’s boast of a reduction in the number of murders in The Bahamas during the first quarter of 2023 as compared with 2022, the murder spree continued.

Eight murders were recorded between Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 22, most of them on New Providence:

• two females, a mother and daughter, were found dead in their home on Ross Corner;

• another was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, floating in a South Beach canal;

• a man was shot to death in his vehicle on Seabreeze Lane;

• two young men, brothers, were shot to death in a parking lot just off Independence Highway, also found in their vehicle;

• a man was shot to death in a vehicle in Stapledon Gardens;

• and a man was shot to death at a Marsh Harbour, Abaco, business.

Many of the male victims in recent times have been on bail for murder charges or for other serious crimes. The mother of the two brothers insisted they had no police records and were upstanding citizens. It is unknown whether the other victims had had run-ins with the police.

The police do a commendable job at apprehending, and bringing charges for most serious crimes.

But cases are not being heard in a timely fashion as required by law.

We now have more crime, more lawyers, more courts and more judges on the Supreme Court bench than ever before. Notwithstanding, the criminal, legal and judicial system continues to be overwhelmed by antiquated systems and practices.

Our system must be able to try murder cases within say, two to three years. And a person charged with multiple murders must be able to have one or more of those cases heard within such a period.

If this was achieved, it would reduce – if not eliminate – many incidents of suspects charged with serious crime like murder being granted bail.

It is also true that our prison is overcrowded and judges are forced to take that into account when determining whether a suspect is detained in custody or a convict is given a long custodial sentence.

Many of the victims in murder cases are individuals on bail in respect of murder charges or are recently released from prison having served a sentence for a conviction for one. It would appear that the criminal justice system must be able to deny bail to such suspects, if only for their own safety, or cause their cases to be tried.

The grant of bail, however, is only one part of the cloud hovering over our golden anniversary.

Truth be told, the cloud will only be removed by less crime, reduced fear of crime and a functioning legal and criminal judicial system.