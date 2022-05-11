The country needs to break low-growth trend, says Halkitis

The country needs a long-term growth rate of three to five percent, exclusive of the growth numbers the country has been seeing as its rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday.

In its latest Article IV consultation concluding statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) contends the country will slump back into a low growth trend into as far as 2027, projecting only 1.5 percent each year.

Halkitis said it is in the country’s best interest to break this trend.

“It has been a low-growth trend for decades, we’ve either been negative or one percent or below one percent. It is something that has plagued us and so we want to get out of that,” said Halkitis.

“Happily we are projected to grow even though we’re coming off of a decline. We’re projected to grow eight percent this year and I think just over four percent next year.

“And we have to get out of that one-and-a-half or one percent, because that’s the only way we will eat into unemployment and really restore our fiscal health. And you do that by growing the economy and focusing on things like investment, both foreign and encouraging Bahamians to be able to get into business by removing the red tape and accelerating some of our digitization programs, creating new economic segments.”

Halkitis said the country must continue to grow new sectors like cryptocurrency.

Crypto has become a multibillion-dollar industry almost overnight and some of its biggest players are interested in domiciling in The Bahamas.

“Very exciting things are happening within financial services, crypto, digital assets and the possibility of monetizing carbon credits; extending developments into the Family Islands, encouraging Bahamians to invest,” Halkitis said.