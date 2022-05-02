The Davis administration: nine months and counting￼

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.”

— Robert Frost, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening”

Philip “Brave” Davis led the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to a landslide victory over the incumbent Free National Movement (FNM) on September 16, 2021.

That election marked 24 years since an incumbent government was re-elected after a single term in office.

No one, not former Prime Ministers Perry Christie, Hubert Ingraham or Hubert Minnis, was able to lead their party to victory after Ingraham achieved the feat of being elected for two consecutive terms in 1997.

Former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, of course, bested them all with six consecutive terms over 25 years. It is likely that that unique occurrence will not be repeated in Bahamian political history in our lifetimes.

It is said that the Bahamian electorate prides itself in voting incumbent governments out, demonstrating their voting power once every five years by turning governments out of office instead of re-electing those governments.

The current PLP government has now been in office for nine months, the time generally required for a woman to give birth to a baby. The question can be posited whether the Davis administration has given birth to any notable policies, programs, or legacy-building achievements in its time in office so far.

Therefore, this week, we will consider this — What have been some of the achievements and challenges of the Davis administration during its first nine months in office?



Inheritances

Prime Minister Minnis held an early general election in The Bahamas on September 16, 2021, eight months before the constitutionally mandated deadline.

Many considered that a fatal, ill-advised decision. Others maintain that the early election was a blessing because it limited the enormous damage and gross mismanagement done by an administration that had already inflicted prolonged pain, substantial suffering, and long-term devastation to the economy, the country, and its inhabitants.

The PLP administration inherited a country plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, which scourged the world, oblivious to national borders or global demographics.

COVID-19 was an equal opportunity contagion that affected hundreds of millions of lives globally, regardless of gender, age, religious persuasion, ethnicity, or social standing.

As a result of the misguided pandemic policies of the Minnis administration, Davis’ government inherited a comatose economy that featured unprecedented levels of unemployment, crime, fiscal deficits, and national debt previously unheard of or imagined.

Additionally, Davis’ government assumed office following the monumental mismanagement of the recovery from Category 5 Hurricane Dorian that ravaged The Bahamas on September 1, 2019, causing wanton loss of life, unprecedented flooding, and massive property damage and destruction on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The Davis administration came to office two and one-half months into the new fiscal year with a national budget that was crafted by the outgoing FNM administration.

Therefore, Davis’ government was saddled with a budget not of his own making, but one that was penned by his predecessors in office, replete with vastly divergent priorities and policy objectives.

The Davis administration came to office facing unparalleled challenges.

Achievements

Notwithstanding those seemingly insurmountable challenges, Davis immediately moved to confront them. His first steps involved the containment of the pandemic. To this end, his government did the following:

• Provided free distribution of masks;

• Provided access to doctors by conducting town hall meetings to discuss proactive measures to contain the COVID-19 virus;

• Expanded the capacity at the hospital;

• Hired additional nurses and doctors to assist with the pandemic;

• Removed the controversial and expensive travel visa;

• Partnered with the private sector for cash incentives ($100,000) for COVID vaccinations;

• Implemented tighter restrictions at the border; and

• Provided free COVID-19 testing on New Providence and Grand Bahama, with ongoing rollouts on various islands.

The government also established a Ministry of Education Task Force to address the learning loss that resulted from thousands of children having to remain home during the pandemic. It also implemented policies to facilitate the smooth and methodical reopening of schools that were closed during the pandemic.

To address the urgent need for public sector reform, the government settled long-outstanding promotions, regularized the employment uncertainty of public sector personnel and increased pensions for Public Service retirees.

To address the vexing and longstanding problem of illegal immigration, the Department of Immigration recruited 175 young Bahamians, the largest recruitment exercise in history.

One month following its election, the Davis administration focused on vitally important issues related to climate change by mandating greater compliance and signing onto international agreements.

Prime Minster Davis ably acquitted himself at the climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, placing the climate challenges of The Bahamas that are caused by those larger nations sharply in focus for the global audience. Bahamians observed his presentation at that conference with a tremendous sense of national pride.

Along with other important international events the government has been a part of, there is no question that the government has improved the country’s reputation internationally and is actively re-engaging the world on important matters.

To support unemployed individuals, the government made $500 lump sum payments to them. Grand Bahama vendors also received a lump sum payment to assist them as they struggled to survive the enormous financial difficulties they experienced after Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic.

Conscious of the imperative to reset the Bahamian economy, the government kept its campaign promise to reduce value-added tax (VAT) to 10 percent from the rate of 12 percent that the Minnis administration imposed.

We noted that on Friday, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis reported that at the end of March, government revenue was slightly ahead of the target for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, despite the reduction in the VAT rate.

The government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates.

A new heads of agreement was also executed for a $200 million resort, Cotton Bay Holdings in South Eleuthera, a development that will create 500 jobs. This investment promises to inject considerable economic activity on that island.

The government has initiated industry discussions on implementing a national trade policy to further stimulate economic activity.

The straw market has reopened after nearly 20 months of closure. This will generate considerable business activity for vendors employed there and will enhance tourist expenditure, further contributing to the gross domestic product.

The government recently announced a new 35-acre housing subdivision. It is noteworthy that not a single affordable home was built during the four and one-half years of Prime Minister Minnis’ term in office.

Last week, Parliament passed legislation to monetize carbon credits, which will have a dual benefit for our country. It will firstly address urgent environmental concerns while it positively impacts the public treasury.

The Davis administration has launched a white paper outlining its policies regarding the future of digital assets and the importance that this nascent industry will play in creating new economic streams of revenue and wealth for Bahamians.

The government has also committed to educating Bahamians on digital assets, so they will better understand how this sector will benefit them, individually and nationally.

Unlike the Minnis administration, which had a continuously contentious relationship with the media, the Davis government has organized weekly press and Cabinet briefings to enhance public accountability as it keeps the public informed on matters heretofore kept under wraps.

On the infrastructural front, the government has opened a new airport terminal in Ragged Island and refurbished several New Providence sporting facilities. There have also been noticeable road repairs on New Providence.

Challenges

Many challenges remain as the Davis administration approaches its first anniversary in government.

Some of the most pressing issues include continuing and accelerated efforts to end the pandemic, grow the economy, increase job opportunities by approving new investment projects, increase the minimum wage, contain the inflation rate, and proactively address the paths to citizenship.

It must rapidly move to grow the Grand Bahama economy by completing the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort. This will spur economic vitality on that island and significantly stimulate employment.

It must also address the disenchanted murmuring that has surfaced from some of its ardent supporters who feel that they have been left behind and forgotten by the government they strongly supported to ensure its victory at the polls on September 16.

That sense of neglect is exacerbated by the appointment of individuals to positions of responsibility and power who never supported the PLP. Nine months have passed, and many PLP supporters feel abandoned by the people they helped get elected.

Once again, as with administrations of the past, some members of Parliament have either gone missing, and others do not answer phone calls from constituents.

Many of our new MPs fail to return calls to their constituents. The men and women elected to Parliament must not be too busy to forget or neglect those who put them there. Those members should never forget that no one comes to power alone.

Some Bahamians are perplexed by some of the inexplicable appointments that have been made by the current administration. It is early and the jury is still out as to whether those appointments will be productive. We will have to wait to see what happens.

Conclusion

During the past nine months, the Davis administration has achieved much. It has been kept extremely busy just cleaning up the chaos and confusion it inherited from the Minnis administration while simultaneously attempting to begin to fulfill its ambitious agenda.

Therefore, while the Davis administration works to fulfill its promises and achieve its agenda, while mending the morass of mistakes it met in place, it would be wise to remember how unswerving dedication to a goal can be, no matter the distractions, as expressed in these words of Robert Frost:

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.”

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.