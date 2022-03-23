The deplorable status quo of downtown

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper yesterday invited Downtown Nassau property owners and other stakeholders to a meeting to ask them to partner with the government or face the consequences of an administration that appears to no longer be willing to tolerate the disgraceful state of our city center.

Downtown, despite the incremental improvements that have been made in the past two decades, was rightly described by Cooper during the mid-year budget debate as a depressing focus of constant complaint by Bahamians and visitors alike.

The last Ingraham administration successfully executed a move of the commercial ports of entry owned by merchant families to a new port at Arawak Cay, but that multi-million-dollar effort that accompanied the dredging of Nassau Harbour and a generous regime of concessions for refurbishing dilapidated eyesores and bringing in new business, did not result in the desired transformation.

Most Bahamians are familiar with the feeling of embarrassment one is overcome with when visiting friends and family ask to see the famous City of Nassau.

With a $200 million investment in a new Nassau Cruise Port, a massive $300 million US Embassy being constructed nearby, a new Central Bank of The Bahamas going up next to it and new Cabinet building in the works, there is no reason for the historic city to contain pockets of brilliance while the rest of it is largely populated by abandoned and unkempt buildings.

“I come in peace,” said Cooper, the wealthiest sitting member of Parliament, who admitted he understood the challenges of the area as a downtown property owner himself.

“But the time for incremental change has come and gone,” he continued.

“We have seen progress in the refinishing of sidewalks, the investment in art on abandoned buildings and a focus on a police presence during the daytime hours. But the fact remains that the private sector is not redeveloping downtown rapidly, and indeed often standing in the way of progress.”

Merchant families have dominated ownership of most of downtown for decades, creating shipping, real estate, wholesale, retail and other fortunes that exist to this day.

However, it is no longer a place that serves the greater population of New Providence’s daily needs.

Business districts in Centreville and Palmdale have proliferated and shopping centers and shopping malls have sprung up around the island to accommodate Bahamians and residents.

Though it remains the seat of government, it has been allowed to fester for far too long.

Cooper said the Davis administration is seeking partnership, but is unwilling to pursue partnerships that “will not bear fruit”.

“There is no chance that we allow the status quo to remain,” he said.

“Always, we will try to work together to move our nation forward. But governments have a responsibility to act in the national interest, even if that is not to the liking of a few.”

Reforming downtown is not a new idea, but it has lingered in large part due to property owners who appear mostly disinterested in the forward movement of our city center.

In the same vein, the government must also realize its role as steward of our historic city.

It can help spur development through maintaining a greater police presence, keeping the city clean and ensuring its holdings are properly maintained while holding negligent property owners to account.

On the sidelines of the meeting yesterday, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the government is preparing a suite of legislation to establish a public private partnership to govern the City of Nassau and spur faster refurbishment.

He added that laws currently exist that can be used to demolish unsound and unsightly buildings that scare away investors, and as Cooper put it last week, serve as a haven for vagrancy.

“If we cannot figure out how to entertain and attract millions of visitors to spend on their vacations with a safe, diverse, dynamic and varied experience that changes and grows more interesting and more inviting over time, then we do not understand the business that we are in,” Cooper said yesterday.

The vision for transforming downtown has varied over the past three decades but it has always been there.

What should be a triumph that shines for the world to see, remains a national embarrassment that has festered beyond our capacity to keep the most gangrenous parts hidden.

If the Davis administration is serious about changing the status quo, Downtown Nassau is an ideal place to start.