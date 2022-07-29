The DR shuts out The Bahamas

After winning their first two ties in Billie Jean King Cup action, The Bahamas’ senior women’s national tennis team fell in three straight matches to the host country, the Dominican Republic, yesterday in the Americas Group II action.

Elana Mackey took to the hard surface courts first for The Bahamas at the Centro Nacional De Tenis Parque Del Este in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She went up against Ana Zamburek. The Bahamian had a tough time in the first set as she was shut out 6-0. Mackey bounced back in the second set to make it competitive, but Zamburek was too much for her. Mackey fell 7-5 as the Dominican Republic took the first point of their tie. The Bahamian was down 5-3 at one point in the second set but persevered to pull even at five and then fell short.

It was the longest match of the tie, lasting one hour and 22 minutes. Mackey won 52 points while Zamburek won 74 points.

Reigning Bahamian Women’s National Champion Sydney Clarke played next. She went up against Kelly Williford in a match that lasted just under one hour. Just like Mackey, Clarke had a tough time in the first set as she too was shut out 6-0. Clarke struggled in the second set also as she fell 6-2. In the end, Clarke won 35 points while Williford secured 59 points.

In doubles, Clarke and the youngest member of the team and debutant 16-year-old Sierra Rodgers teamed up to play Williford and Carolina Reynoso. Rodgers, who got her first action in the tournament, and Clarke lost the first set 6-2. The second set was not kind to the Bahamians as the host country won the set 6-0.

Not playing today was player/coach Simone Pratt.

The first match that Mackey dropped was the first loss for The Bahamas in this year’s competition. The shut out came after The Bahamas took down Bermuda and El Salvador, 3-0, both times.

Pool play wrapped up yesterday. The Bahamas came in seeded in Pool A. They finished with a 2-1 win/loss record. The host nation won the group with a 3-0 record. El Salvador was third with a 1-2 record. Placing fourth in the group was Bermuda who finished 0-3 and did not win a set in the tournament.

The Bahamas will now play the positional round as only the top team from each pool moves on to the promotional round. None of the teams will be relegated to the Americas Group III for 2023. The Bahamas will wrap up play on Saturday.

There were 17 teams that were split into four groups in the tournament as three groups have four teams and the other has five teams.

The other teams participating in the tournament are Aruba, Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the US Virgin Islands and Venezuela.

Team Bahamas is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and Trust.