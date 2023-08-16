The escalating energy crisis 

Dear Editor,



This recent Emancipation Day holiday in this 50th anniversary year of independence provided the opportunity to reflect on “how we get so?”

One of the “hottest” (pun intended) topics in the media these days is our country’s energy crisis. Our “politricksters” have been throwing blame back and forth across the floor of the House of Assembly whilst we, the people, are now experiencing the escalation of our energy bills month by month, along with the rising temperatures and no doubt, also the bottom line of the country’s debt (which amounts, I would hasten to add, we will not know for sure due, ironically, to the present un-emancipated Freedom of Information Act).

Meanwhile, the pockets and the pocketbooks of the average Bahamians continue to decrease.

How many flowery speeches have we heard about climate change and global warming during this decade, and the commitment of “gubments dem” – locally and all around the world — in reaching the 2030 UNESCO goal of the reduction of fossil fuels? Talk is cheap and frankly, we the people are getting more than tired of hearing empty air promises when our eyes are seeing that nothing is really happening on the ground.

Here in The Bahamas, we must ask why the obvious common sense solution of greater solar power availability and implementation is not an immediate priority.

Why is Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) taking so long to reduce their reliance on fuel by converting more of their plants to solar power, especially on the smaller Family Islands? Would not such an investment be to the country’s and the people’s benefit?

Have the powers-that-be looked into the feasibility of investing in a solar power panels manufacturing industry in the country to not only provide jobs, but to also gain greater access to and lower cost for the components? Have they considered reducing the shipping and VAT costs for the importation of solar systems to encourage and incentivize private citizens and businesses (particularly the large hotels) who might be able to afford solar power and subsequently reduce the load on the energy grid?

A light bulb was turned on the other day with the announcement that a newly formed local solar company received the contract for a government solarisation project.

It is perplexing to note that we have established local solar power companies who have been operating for many years and have the knowledge, expertise, personnel, and wherewithal to offer competent and cost effective solar power services, yet we would prefer to offer a contract to a “newbie” — why? How might this affect our country’s escalating debt if they get it wrong (the Abaco and Freeport domes debacle being a classic case in point)?

We have been told in other instances, that secrecy is necessary for national security and this is understandable. However, it would appear that secrecy is also necessary for national secrecy!

It was quite a pleasant change to hear the present CEO at BPL offer feasible explanations for the challenges faced by the country’s power company. If qualified Bahamians are hired to do a job, let them do it.

Petty partisan “politricks” and secret dealings are retarding the development of this country. For too long our country has operated in a gubment environment based largely on who you know and not what you know.

Putting unqualified people in positions of national importance is shameful and it needs to stop. Have we so soon forgotten that black Bahamians fought so hard for majority rule because the “haves” continued to get whilst the “have nots” got nothing’?

Why have we reverted to doing the same thing to our own? We cannot continue to dumb down talent in order to perpetuate a corrupt status quo which is detrimental to us all!

Meritocracy, not mediocrity, needs to be the measure for the manner of our bearing. We the people deserve better and need to demand better.

Mankind might be the highest animal on the chain of existence, but they sure are the dumbest in the greater scheme of things. Human beings have not learned how to be their brother’s keeper – it is indeed an ‘all for me, dog eat dog world” out there. Power rules – whether through oppression, suppression, or greed – and very few are checking for “the greater good”.

While we have observed Emancipation Day in The Bahamas, slavery is still alive and well in all its nefarious forms throughout the wide world.

Nothing has really changed if you look at the essence of who we are as a human race. Neither the scourges of COVID-19 worldwide, nor the ever-approaching destructive threat of global warning in this decade, has opened our eyes to check the unmitigated greed for profit over people.

When are we going to listen to Mother Earth, and act appropriately?

Yours sincerely,



— Pam Burnside