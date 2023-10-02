The family that studies together

Their names were called one after the other: Miguel Miller, Mehgan Miller and Raquel Miller. A mother and her two children crossed the stage on the same day, as they participated in graduation from the same institution with the same degree.

It was a pivotal moment in the life of Raquel as a single parent. She served as an inspiration to her children and the many onlookers attending the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) 2023 New Providence commencement exercise.

“Life often offers second chances and what we do with them defines our path. Obtaining this degree reaffirmed that I should never doubt myself and the possibilities ahead are limitless. Walking across the stage during commencement was not only a personal victory but also a momentous occasion as a mother. I had graduated from high school but never had the chance to experience a graduation ceremony due to circumstances beyond my control. As I stepped onto that stage and heard not only my name but also the names of my two children, tears of joy flowed,” said Raquel.

In the early stages of the COVID pandemic, Raquel was employed as a human resources administrator. She remotely managed a team of 40. Worldwide, many people were sick, dying, losing their jobs and struggling. It made the mother of four contemplate the vicissitudes of life, reassess her goals and what her legacy would be.

Overseeing her two younger children’s virtual classes, Raquel was thrust back into schooling herself. It prompted her to take online classes including a certificate in hospitality and tourism management with Florida Atlantic University. She had not been in a classroom in 27 years but felt empowered to further her education. She enrolled in BTVI’s associate of applied science degree in human resources management during spring 2021.

“I wanted to choose a college that would be affordable and flexible considering I am a single mother of four and supporting myself. I wanted a small, comforting environment – one that would not have me feeling intimidated and frustrated because of age difference nor the hustle and bustle of a large student population,” said Miller.

At that time, her son, Miguel was pursuing his second degree at BTVI and daughter Mehgan was also enrolled.

“This journey not only encouraged discipline in me but also taught me the value of making sacrifices for the greater good. During my last semester at BTVI, I needed to complete an internship to graduate. Regrettably, I had to resign from my job without knowing where my next income would come from. I took a leap of faith and though I had nothing at that moment, faith guided me to opportunities that propelled me beyond leaps and bounds,” said Raquel.

“Balancing the responsibilities of being a mother of four, with the other two children being 16 and 13 at that time was challenging but not overwhelming,” she said.

Miller has long been a determined person, having previously worked for an organization for over 16 years, climbing the corporate ladder with only a high school diploma. However, when the company downsized, her lack of credentials hindered her job search. It was disheartening, but armed with a degree, she feels a sense of accomplishment and empowerment.

On commencement day in July, she wiped away tears as Mehgan looked on.

“The battle was over and the victory was won,” said the mother who works in human resources as a staffing and scheduling officer.

Miguel described going to school with his mother and sister as “fascinating.”

“My mother was quite competitive since this meant starting her debut season of tertiary level education. I believe her return to school with us was the best thing that could have happened because she was an inspiration not only to us but to herself and everyone else who knew we were family. I’m grateful to her as my mother and I’m thrilled that she started and finished one of her stepping stones,” said Miguel.

The 24-year-old who is a patient registration clerk at Doctors Hospital is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management with finance, online.

Mehgan said attending BTVI with her mother was a unique experience.

“My mother is exceptionally competitive and always strived for an A [grade]. She never settled for anything less and consistently aimed to excel, setting a high standard for my brother and me. She has a knack for leadership and often insisted that we take the initiative or lead by example in group projects. We frequently compared our notes and my mom would eagerly review our assignments before submission,” said the 22-year-old.

Mehgan said her mother has been her inspiration.

“While my goal might not be becoming an heiress as I jokingly tell my mother, I am committed to reaching my full potential. Adulting may not be my favorite thing, but with my mother’s support and the lessons she’s taught me, I believe I can achieve anything. She is my coach and role model, proving that it’s never too late to pursue further education.