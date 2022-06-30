“Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” – Psalm 90:12



Here again, reason gives way to call attention to June 28, 1962. Those who scoff at numbers for one reason or the other need to realize that there is power and destiny in numbers. Accountants, auditors, the Stock Market and interest rates, buyers and sellers, lenders and borrowers, hedge funds and the like all rely on numbers. It is either gaining or losing.

Our text, in quiet terms, tells us not to act as fools with the days and times of our lives. Youth is wonderful, but it is like sunrise, which doesn’t last very long and gives way to broad daylight and burning sun!

I roll the tape of my life to that Friday in 1962, when I reached the age of 21 and by legal standing was eligible to register as a voter, made possible by the intensive work of the Women’s Suffrage Movement led by

Madam Mary Ingraham. July 2 was the following Tuesday and I was blessed to be the first woman to register as a voter in our nation.

Was I thinking of that one moment in time in terms of 60 years hence? In all honesty, no, but I never laid down the banner of ministry to all and sundry.

The gift of life is our most prized possession and it behooves us to be kind and just with every single daily dosage of it. We must be, do, act, speak and live to the very best of our God-given ability. To waste, abuse and misuse the number of our days is to heap insult on the goodness of God.

Teaching us to number our days must be done by those who are the guardian of our souls. The altar is not a stage – neither the stage an altar. Teaching for wellness of mind, body and soul must come from the altar for the people of God and when temptation to do wrong weighs heavy upon us, godly, moral and spiritual bridles will keep us on the path marked right.

By being obedient to sound warning and judgment, and being wise in numbering our days, there is reward. Have pity, O Lord, on your servant. Fill us each morning with your constant love, so that we may sing and be glad all our life.

Give us as much happiness as the sadness you gave us during all our years of misery. Let us, your servants, see your mighty deeds. Let our descendants see your glorious might. Lord our God, may your blessings be with us. Give us success in all that we do. All praise and thanks, O Lord, to the father now be given.



