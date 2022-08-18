The Good Shepherd forgives

“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.” – Psalm 23:5



This wonderful and familiar psalm opens up with the powerful assurances of providential protection, belonging and no lack. Just to read and believe the very first verse is sufficient to soothe sorrows, calm fears and drive away tears of poverty and want.

I am not amazed at the level of global poverty that is evident in the very affluent of cities. Speaking with a friend from across the waters, they told me that they had just come from California and that the number of homeless people is astounding, not to mention the very capital where homeless tents in abundance are in the very midst of wealth. Who is to be blamed? What went wrong from the innocence of childhood to present situations.

Mankind was made in the image and likeness of God and has been empowered to have dominion of the beauty and contents of the earth. But if the sheep ignores the shepherd, becomes rebellious, hateful and wants to plan his very own earthly sojourn in this global village, then the good prepared is spurned and disaster and downfall rules the day.

Have you really read this 23rd Psalm and believed every word of hope? Or are you just repeating it for repeating sake, taking no heed to the blessings in store for you? The Lord is my shepherd and, therefore, I have no need to beg.

There can be no body, no beast, no bird no insect no nothing, without a head. Today, we have the Good Shepherd blessing the head so that the whole body can benefit. Thou anoint my head with oil. Who is anointing your head and what are they using and pouring into your mind? Is it the oil of spiritual, moral, cultural oil or the oil of all that goes against the grain of your enjoyment of peace and happiness?

And yes, the cup of receivership in your hand, is it filled and running over with goodness, mercy, wealth, health and contentment? Or is it filled and running over with discontent, greed, malice, hate, envy and just plain bad ways and bad mind?

What a wonderful day of choosing the right oil and cup from the master of our lives, the Good Shepherd who cares for his flock and who is willing to seek the lost at any cost. The Good Shepherd who is willing to forgive and put away our dark past into the sea of forgetfulness and begin a new and vibrant and successful life.

I am excited as the Good Shepherd pours and anoints my head with the oil of gladness for what he is about to do for our people and nation. Our cups are about to be filled and running over so as to be blessings not to those around us, but abroad and beyond.



• E-mail haystreet241@gmail.com or rubyanndarling@yahoo.com. Write to P.O. Box, 19725 SS Nassau, Bahamas, with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings.