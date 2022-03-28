The making of a four-time spelling champ

Four-time consecutive national spelling bee champion Roy Seligman said knowledge is important – and as he prepares to represent the country at the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee, he said he is working hard to maximize that.

“Although my basic approach is the same, I am studying more extensively to broaden my word knowledge and vocabulary as much as possible. I am also getting as much practice as I can by participating in practice bees online.”

In the approximate two months Roy has to ready himself for another Scripps run, he said he will be working hard to increase his word knowledge.

“I am reviewing word lists that I have accumulated over the years, and studying new lists of interesting or challenging words. I study and review thousands of words every day using spreadsheets and online tools. I am also studying language patterns and roots, which will help me piece together unfamiliar words.”

Roy, 13, an eighth-grade student at Lyford Cay International School, has been engaged in sharing interesting words with his speller friends, who all quiz each other.

“When I first started spelling in fourth grade, I remember filling notebooks with lists of words, with drawings, to help me remember the meanings. I would borrow my mom’s computer and code programs to test myself. I now have access to great online tools and I can study much more efficiently, but the principle is still the same.”

The teenager, who loves to read and learn new things, said that is what spelling is all about for him. And that he is fortunate to have Katina Seymour as his coach because she is as excited about words as he is, which the eighth-grader admits makes spelling fun.

“We dive deep into words to understand the history, meaning and the language patterns. It has never been about rote learning. I think that having a keen interest and having fun are very important,” Roy explained. “In addition, I have received a great deal of support and encouragement from my coach, my parents [Nuala and Arthur Seligman], my school and my community, which has really helped me to remain motivated and focused.”

Roy continues to be fascinated by words.

“Spelling is a gateway to new ideas and concepts, which I find endlessly fascinating. I love to discover cool, new words, which take me down myriads of interesting paths.”

With more schoolwork on the teenager’s “plate”, coupled with swimming competitively, the eighth-grade student said some days he has less time to study than he would like, but that he tries to make the most of the time he has. Roy said he studies up to four hours a day on school days, and between eight to 10 hours on weekends.

For Scripps, he said he will need to remain calm and focused on stage.

“There is something inherently random about spelling bees, so I will need some good luck! I know that good luck favors the well prepared, so I am preparing as best I can,” said Roy, who earned the right to represent The Bahamas at the June 1 spelling bee by virtue of winning the national bee, a week ago.

Roy made history for The Bahamas, finishing the 2021 Scripps Bee tied for fourth place with three other spellers.

Seymour, Roy’s coach, said in the approximate two months they have to ramp up their training in preparation for the 2022 Scripps Bee, they will have days of introducing new words, followed by times of review of new and previously exposed word lists. Where possible, she said Roy will participate in friendly online competitions, and that they will liaise with their international networks and participate in group study sessions to exchange strategies. And that they will continue to utilize Merriam Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary to support pronunciation and familiarization with multiple-definition words.

The coach said consistency is important, but that they have a strong foundation in terms of knowledge of word etymologies and ways to dissect and synthesize new words.

“The plan is to continue our exposure to new words from multiple sources, and possibly engage in friendly competitions such as spell pundit,” she said.

Seymour said Roy’s experience on the stage to this point has been a tremendous benefit, and that, based on the numerous online competitions he has participated in over the last year, Roy understands the competitive and unpredictable nature of the bees.

“He has seen ‘the best’ eliminated in regional competitions; this is a sobering reality that must be considered. The agreed posture is that he will do his best. We want to savor the moments, the memories, and the achievements at each phase of the competition,” said the coach.

As Roy prepares for Scripps, Seymour said she remains impressed with his dedication, self-drive, and resilience.

“Roy has taken greater ownership of his studies, which means that I got to see his passion for the bee skyrocket. His work ethic is admirable and he is open to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. He values the community that supports him – coach, parents, sibling, etc. He’s a gem, and I’m grateful that I’ve had the good fortune to work with such an outstanding young man.”