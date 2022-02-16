The mid-year budget opportunity

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis is expected to deliver the mid-term budget address in the House of Assembly this month.

It remains to be seen what, if anything, noteworthy will be revealed after the supplemental budget, a “recast” in Davis’ terminology that included only moderate shifts was passed in December.

The six-month fiscal snapshot released about two weeks ago told a mostly positive story of more than double the amount of value-added tax (VAT) collected year-on-year, which gives strong indicators of a rapidly rebounding economy.

It is hoped that the prime minister gives favorable indicators of movement on the foreign direct investment front that signals a robust return of investor confidence in the country.

While it is encouraging to see the economy growing more in line with that of the United States of America, there are challenges that still face The Bahamas that need addressing with haste.

Our debt-to-GDP ratio is still uncomfortably high as is the level of foreign currency due to be repaid to international lenders.

While the Davis administration has wisely stopped such robust foreign borrowing, notably eschewing a $700 million US currency loan the previous administration had intended, there has been no meaningful movement we can see that demonstrates a serious debt reduction strategy on the part of the new administration.

At last report, the debt management committee that the new administration promised had not yet been formed though the Debt Management Office created by statute law last year did this month publish its second public debt statistical bulletin which outlined our public debt status as at December 31, 2021.

The bulletin revealed that at the end of last year, the central government’s debt stock totaled $10.3 billion representing 96.4 percent of GDP.

Overall public sector debt stood at $11.64 billion, a gain of more than $800 million during the calendar year.

In addition to massive debt and a large, though better than expected, deficit, we are also faced with the prospect of continuing to sink huge sums of money into state-owned enterprises that are long in need of overhaul and eventual divestment.

The minister of works’ far from exhaustive reasoning for the stated intention of pouring $31 million more into the completion of the Andre Rogers National Baseball Stadium this year, after failing to properly explain the government’s investment of over $27 million thus far, does not inspire confidence that the new administration is interested in scaling back capital spending.

Meantime, the health minister bemoans the state of the public health plant and the need to shore up facilities before the end of COVID-19 restrictions appears in sight, yet we have heard no plan for the expansion of the Princess Margaret Hospital through a new tower, for which an agreement with a Bahamian-run US firm has already been signed.

The Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama was also promised a new tower, yet we have heard little in that regard since September.

We have also heard little about the brand new hospital for New Providence that the Progressive Liberal Party promised, let alone how it will be paid for.

As we hear report after report of what was or was not done in Abaco and Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian, we have gotten little information about what the plan for reconstruction entails moving forward, only reassurances that a plan is indeed in train.

While we listen to the cries of the survivors of Dorian, and the paper thin rationalizations by those charged with helping them, those stories are nearly drowned out by Bahamians who bemoan the rising cost of food and fuel throughout the archipelago.

The minister of social services has boasted of $1.3 million per month being spent on providing food assistance, but without context, we do not know how effective that spend is.

We have also yet to hear of the Davis administration’s plan to give direct relief to people through the RISE program as was articulated repeatedly on the campaign trail.

There are also still deep concerns about crime, long-delayed judicial reform and the proper return of all students throughout the country to the classroom.

Upon coming to office, Prime Minister Davis made no mistake that his new day administration well understood the enormity of the challenges facing it, explaining that such a large Cabinet was needed so his government would not “tinker at the edges” of these problems.

It is hoped that he will use this mid-year budget opportunity to demonstrate that something more than the tinkering that has taken place so far is in the works.