‘The Mother’ serves as a nice little palate cleanser

“The Mother” (US – Rated R)

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwck, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci

Genre: Action/ Thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Dwight’s Rating:



Just in time for Mother’s Day last week – with the added bonus of serving as a nice little palate cleanser between a giant Marvel superhero flick and more upcoming Marvel and DC superhero flicks, and mermaids, and sequels to action hero movie franchises that began in the 80’s and 90’s, and the 10th installment in a series about a “family” of car-fanatic former “criminals” who are increasingly displaying supernatural/superhero abilities of their own – we’ve got another type of unconventional action “family” drama, about a badass hero mama.

New to Netflix is Jennifer Lopez playing “The Mother” – an assassin, who, while fleeing from dangerous assailants, comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left earlier in life.

Think “John Wick” or James Bond meets Uma Thurman in “Kill Bill” – or any number of Halle Berry movies. “The Mother” is trying to be a lot of things to a lot of people. You get a high-action, high body count action drama with multiple bizarre villains (as superhero pictures are wont to do), but with a sensitive side, as a mother struggles to connect with the daughter who doesn’t know her.

The film progresses in a wave of hills and valleys, with loud and intense chases and killing sequences, followed by quieter moments, suggesting our hero assassin mama loves nature, respects wildlife, and has a soul.

Despite all of this and because of it, “The Mother” is not a great film. But it is certainly not a bad one, albeit rather predictable. It is ultimately satisfying.

Credit must be given to Lopez, who gives a decent and credible performance, along with 14-year-old Lucy Paez who plays her daughter. However, more time should have been spent featuring their interactions. The film misses opportunities to be potentially more special, as it only glazes over matters of the heart.

But perhaps “The Mother” understands best what movie-watchers really want to see, especially as we enter summer blockbuster season. Save that sappy stuff for Oscar season, as all evidence points to audiences loving, adoring, and being obsessed with seeing people being tortured and killed, with as many guns and knives and bombs as possible.

Happy Mother’s Day, indeed!



• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio and station manager. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.