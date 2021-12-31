The Nassau Guardian’s Senior Male Athlete of the Year

Bahamian senior male athletes were bright on the world stage this past year as sports rebounded after a slow year in 2020. This year, Steven “Speedy Stevie” Gardiner reclaimed the title of Nassau Guardian Senior Male Athlete of the Year in a unanimous decision from the three-member panel, finishing with 30 points.

He finished three points ahead of Phoenix Suns’ center DeAndre Ayton who got three second-place votes to finish with 27 points. Last year’s winner, Miami Marlins’ infielder Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr. finished with 24 points as he scooped up three third-place votes.

Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Chavano Buddy Hield was fourth with 21 points. Volleyball player Eugene Stuart rounds out the top five with 16 points.

Gardiner ran away with the gold medal at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in the men’s 400 meters (m). He won all nine of his races, heats and finals, in the quarter mile race this past season. At the Olympics, he punctuated his season with a world-leading tying mark of 43.85 seconds, separating himself from the field down the stretch at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Gardiner became the first Bahamian male to win an individual Olympic gold medal. This Olympic title came after he won the world title in 2019 with a personal best time of 43.48 seconds. He is the second Bahamian to win back-to-back World and Olympic titles, joining Tonique Williams.

It was the fourth time in the last five years that the Bahamian ran sub-44 seconds in the men’s 400m, missing just 2020 because of a COVID-shortened season. He qualified for two individual events for the Olympics – the 200m and 400m.

Gardiner ran two outdoor 200m races this past season as he was focused on winning the gold medal in the 400m. His best time in the 200m this past season was 20.11 seconds, back in August – his final race in that event for the season. He did it at Stade Olympicque de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ayton had a great 2020-2021 campaign for the Phoenix Suns, helping them reach the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals. His team was unable to get the title as they fell four games to two to the Milwaukee Bucks in the best-of-seven championship series.

In the six games in the Finals, the number one overall pick from 2018 averaged a double-double, coming away with 14.7 points and a team-high 12 rebounds per game. He was efficient, shooting 52.9 percent from the field in the series. Ayton played 37.5 minutes per game in the series and got 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per contest.

He helped the Suns to finish with the second-best win/loss record (51-21) in the league during the regular season.

The University of Arizona product put the league on notice with his performance in the 22 games that he played in, in his postseason debut. His numbers were impressive as he averaged a double-double with 15.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. His efficiency from the field was unmatched, as he shot 65.8 percent in the playoffs. In the end, he averaged 1.1 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.80 steals per game. All that came from him playing for 36.4 minutes per game.

Ayton is the first player in NBA history to average at least 15 points and 10 rebounds on 65 percent shooting in a single playoff run.

He played in 69 games last season and was able to average 14.4 points and a team-high 10.5 rebounds per game. He also had 1.2 blocks per game. His production from the field was stellar as he shot a blistering 62.5 percent to finish fourth overall in the league in that statistic.

This season, the big man is averaging another double-double with 17 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in the 24 games he has appeared in. He is shooting a blistering 62.6 percent from the field. His team sports a 27-7 win/loss record, sitting in second place in the Western Conference of the NBA.

Chisholm played in his first full season in Major League Baseball (MLB). His season was not what he had hoped for as he missed time because of various injuries.

The energetic infielder ended the season hitting .248 with 18 home runs, 53 RBIs (runs batted in) and 70 runs scored. He finished with 115 hits in 464 at-bats this season, which was inclusive of 18 home runs, four triples and 20 doubles – top three on the club in all.

Chisholm had an on-base percentage of .303, a slugging percentage of .425 and an on-base plus slugging percentage of .728. He also stole 23 bases in 31 attempts and was just two home runs short of a 20-20 season. He led all MLB rookies with 23 stolen bases and fourth in the National League.

Defensively, Chisholm ended the season with a .959 fielding percentage at second base and a .925 fielding percentage at shortstop. He had 166 combined putouts, 286 assists and was a part of 77 double plays while committing just 24 errors. He started 87 games at second base and 31 at shortstop.

Hield averaged more than 16 points per game for the third straight year for the Sacramento Kings (16.6), and added 4.7 rebounds per game during the 2020-2021 season. He also had a career-high 3.6 assists per game and added 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range.

He finished second in the NBA in made three pointers for the 2020-2021 season with 282, breaking his own franchise record of 278. Earlier this season, the Grand Bahama native became the Kings’ all-time record holder for made three-pointers, breaking Peja Stojaković’s record of 1070 three-pointers.

This season, he is averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He has played in 36 games this season and started just six of those, putting him as a candidate for the league’s sixth man of the year award. Hield is second behind the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry in made three-pointers this season. Hield has 128 made three-pointers and Curry has 172 made three-pointers.

Stuart became the first Bahamian to win a professional volleyball title, getting the job done with CSM Arcada Galati in Division A1 in Romania – the top tier volleyball league in that country. They repeated as league champions. The middle blocker helped Arcada Galati accomplish an 18-2 win/loss record in the regular season, and a 4-2 record in the postseason.

He has signed with Mladost Kastela in Kastela, Croatia for the 2021-2022 season – the top tier volleyball league in that country.