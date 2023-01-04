The year 2022 was a historic year for the Bahamas senior men’s national basketball team, making significant inroads internationally, leading to it being chosen unanimously as The Nassau Guardian’s Team of the Year. The team advanced to the second round of the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers in July of this year, representing the first time the nation got that far in basketball. It was just one step short of advancing to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Sharpshooter Chavano “Buddy” Hield was instrumental in getting the team over the hump, scoring 24 points in a 97-80 road win for The Bahamas over the U.S. Virgin Islands. Kentwan Smith added 17 points, and four other players scored in double figures – Franco Miller (16), Mychal Thompson (13), Radshad Davis (12) and Travis Munnings (10).

The Bahamas joined Canada and the Dominican Republic as the three teams from Group C of the first round to advance to the second round.

The November window of the second round of the qualifiers featured two nail-biting home games at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium that The Bahamas split but they were eliminated from qualification for the FIBA World Cup.

They fell short 80-76 to the fourth-ranked Argentinean team at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. The previous game, which was also a home game for The Bahamas, ended in them winning 83-79 over Panama.

In the August window, The Bahamas had the services of National Basketball

Association (NBA) player Kai Jones, but they fell to Argentina, 95-77, in an away game. In the first game, which was a home game against Venezuela, they fell, 86-81.

The Bahamas now has a 3-7 win/loss record and sit in fifth place in Group E of the qualifiers, but just the top three automatically move on and the fourth will play the fourth place team from the other group for the right to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Argentina leads the way with a 7-3 record. The final window is set for February 24 and 27.

Getting out of the first round, beating Panama and playing Argentina close in November enabled the team the move up three places to number 57 in the FIBA World Rankings. It was the biggest jump by a national team in the latest rankings.

The Bahamas’ 12-and-under host team pulled off an upset in July on home soil. Behind a dominating pitching effort, Team Bahamas host team shut out Cuba, 3-0, to capture the Babe Ruth Caribbean Region 12-and-Under (12U) Championship at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex. They booked their ticket to represent The Bahamas at the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series at Ballparks of America in Branson, Missouri, but failed to advance to the medal round in that international tournament, losing in the quarterfinals.

Chrishad Thompson Jr. was masterful in the championship game of the regional tournament. The Grand Bahamian surrendered just one hit in four innings of work and relief pitchers Chrispin Rodgers and Leslie Sands Jr. closed the door on the Cubans. Catcher Antwon Bain led The Bahamas at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance and an RBI (run batted in). He was named as the best hitter in the tournament.

The Bahamas senior men’s national beach soccer team returned to action on home soil for the first time since 2018 and they did not disappoint the home crowd. Playing in the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup 2022 at the Beach Soccer Stadium at Malcolm Park, The Bahamas came out on top in front of their fans with a 3-1 victory over Colombia in the gold medal game.

The Bahamas finished undefeated throughout the competition, going 3-0. Wood Julmis scored the go-ahead goal that put The Bahamas up 2-1. Gary Joseph scored the insurance goal for The Bahamas and they held on for a 3-1 victory.

The Bahamas opened the competition with a 7-4 victory over Trinidad and Tobago and then won 6-4 over Costa Rica.

Team Captain Lesly St. Fleur was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) while goalkeeper Michael Butler won the best goalkeeper award.

The women’s 4×100m team that won silver at the 4th Anita Doherty North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships in Freeport, Grand Bahama, came away with a fourth place finish in the voting process, ending with 20 points. The team, which consisted of Printassia Johnson, Anthonique Strachan, Devynne Charlton and TyNia Gaither, clocked 43.34 seconds.

The Bahamas senior men’s national baseball team, which finished fourth in the Caribbean Baseball Cup with a 1-5 record, but was the first senior team to represent The Bahamas in baseball at home, finished fifth in the voting process with 19 points.