The plight of women and children in this nation 

Dear Editor,



How long has the abuse of women and children existed on this planet? Hundreds of years? Thousands? Since the beginning? But now, transparency is beginning to happen.

For as long as memory can reach back, corruption at the top levels of society made sure abuse remained hidden. The rich saw to it that the truth never made it into the newspapers. But now, transparency is beginning to happen.

And now, we are learning of horrors that we never imagined could happen, and compassion is finding a home in the hearts of many.

The old axiom was, if you have enough money, power, or influence, you can keep everything hidden or pay for it to go away. That has stopped in recent times. How many famous people are going to jail for what they did in the past? The numbers are increasing daily. What has been seen in long past times is not acceptable anymore.

Now there is a turning point in human history, and also in this country. It’s the beginning of the clean-up. So many things will come to light, all across this planet, exposing the horrors of widespread abuse of children, kidnapped off the streets, never to see them again, sold into sexual slavery.

Some are even bred for bearing and giving birth to other children. What can be more horrible!? Some have even had their stomachs ripped open to obtain the child they’re bearing to be used for medical purposes, like stem cell therapy. What can be more horrible!?

Right here in this nation, not long ago, this heinous crime was perpetrated against young girls by a well-known demonic individual. It was going on for a long time right under the noses of many. These crimes were committed in the underground protected by the influential, or celebrities, or even the filthy rich, where no one can touch them.

Now, we must come together to expose perpetrators and secure our future, our children’s future, and our grandchildren’s future. All shall be exposed. Human consciousness cannot any longer conceal the extent of tragedies against women and children in this nation. Does the number of women now reaching the higher ranks of leadership not speak to a change of compassionate direction for our women and children?

Mother Earth can no longer tolerate the abuse of her children; the consciousness of humanity neither can allow such crimes against the most vulnerable. This is the beginning of the clean-up and the beginning of light across this planet; but it will probably take a generation before we can look back and see the dramatic results.

Community partners now will act as catalysts, bringing about resolutions to these age-old crimes, serving as a refuge where victims can find the care, love, warmth and solace they so deserve. Compassion is beginning to happen in our society. We all need to become aware, be courageous, fearless in pursuing the demons who prey on our women and children.

We have only just recently passed into law the necessary instrument to deal with those who prey on children, namely Marco’s law. However, we still lack the fortitude, or cojones, to institute the accompanying tool of a sexual offenders list. This may be the next step of courage – to be unmindful of those in high places who may have historically offended in this regard.

We need to be eternally mindful of the poignant warning given by Marian Edelman when she writes: “Inattention to children by society poses a greater threat to our society, harmony and productivity than any external enemy.”

We are presently smack in the midst of this reality with the daily birthing of more and more internal enemies of the state. Yes, our children are the “darlings” of the nation. But they can so easily become the demons unless they are properly nurtured and cared for.

Call them darlings only when we have done everything in our power to assure that every child in our land becomes an esteemed, proud, loved, cherished and cared-for individual. When we have made certain they are securely set on the path of self-esteem, self-worth and productivity, then and only then, can we claim them as our darlings.

We need to be even more vigilant now as many families, in this very rich country, can only afford one meal per day for their children. What a tragedy this is, as it sets the stage for further sexual molestation of women and children, who are lured by unconscionable criminals with the promise of food and money.

And I end with this powerful admonition of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who witnesses daily the scourge of absolute poverty in his country:

“A church that is in solidarity with the poor can never be a wealthy church. It must sell all, in a sense, to follow the master. It must use its wealth and resources for the sake of the least of Christ’s brethren.”

Tithing was never meant to enrich the ecclesiastical gang. And who is the church? We are the church.

“Suffer the little children to come to me for of such is the kingdom of heaven.”

Or will we continue setting them on a path of suffering and want where no tender and caring hands reach out to them and lead them into the arms of Jesus?

Our blessed women and children need a holy place where even the angels find a home, a fortress to which our children and even those above childhood age can find refuge. It is a home of benevolence augmenting the metamorphosis of a place where all children are safe.

Those who welcome souls into this abode are showers of the way, the bearers of the light of enlightened consciousness.

We pray that our nation, after years of growth and independence, can become a shining light for many other nations to follow.

Sincerely,



— Joseph Darville

VP Human Rights Bahamas