Dear Editor,

I am amazed at the misunderstanding and general lack of knowledge by so many people surrounding the prorogation of Parliament. I maintain that one of the reasons for the misunderstanding is that prorogation happens too infrequently.

Ideally, Parliament ought to prorogue every year. In the five-year parliamentary term, Parliament should have at least three or four prorogations.

Prorogation is a regular procedure of the parliamentary cycle. It ends a session of the Parliament when all bills, questions and motions are terminated and Parliament stands prorogued.

During prorogation, parliamentary committees do not meet and their work comes to an end unless special provision was made to permit the committee to continue its work.

An annual prorogation of Parliament allows for a more orderly administration of the Parliament. All documents tabled in the House are compiled in sessions.

In a five-year term without any prorogations means the parliamentary staff will have thousands of documents to label, register and file away. Far more difficult is the compiling of the verbatim recordings which constitute the official records of the House. Five years of compilation, editing and recordings will be daunting for the staff.

Now a brief description of the parliamentary cycle..

• A parliamentary term is the period beginning with the opening of Parliament and ending with the dissolution of Parliament. A parliamentary term is usually five years but the term could be ended at any time if the prime minister advises the governor general to dissolve the Parliament.

• The five-year period of a parliamentary term is usually divided into sessions. A session of the Parliament is the period beginning with the opening of Parliament and is ended with prorogation.

• A prorogation terminates a session of Parliament when Parliament stands prorogued. The effect of a prorogation is that all matters remaining on the Parliament’s agenda are terminated unless specially provided for by resolution.

• A sitting is a day’s meeting of the House within a session. A sitting may last longer than a day if a debate in progress is not completed at the end of the day in which case the House will suspend its sitting.

• An adjournment ends a sitting of the House when the House stands adjourned. In many Parliaments the House adjourns automatically at a specific hour, but in The Bahamas the adjournment motion is moved by a Cabinet minister.

• A recess is the period between the end of a session by prorogation and the beginning of the next session, but the period between an adjournment and the next sitting is also referred to as a recess.

• Dissolution ends the life of the Parliament which must be followed by a general election within 21 to 30 days.

Five years without a prorogation, in my mind, signals an absence of planning and organization on behalf of the executive branch.

While the Speech from the Throne may give an overview of the intended legislation and policies for the next five years, it ought to also prioritize the government’s legislative agenda for the session over the next year or two.

Without prioritizing its legislative agenda through sessions of Parliament, the government is easily distracted in dealing with issues that may be a priority to a particular minister but is not a priority for the government.

There have been parliamentary terms when there were no prorogations: the 1982 session, the 2012 session and the 2017 session.

Several terms had one prorogation: the 1977 session, the 1988 session, the 2002 session and the 2007 session. Conversely, the 1972 session had four prorogations.

The infrequent use of prorogation as a tool to regulate and plan for the legislative agenda, since independence, indicates a lack of appreciation for the Westminster system.

Because of the infrequency of the use of prorogation to end sessions of Parliament, whenever it is used now there is a cloud of suspicion and mistrust about the reasons for the prorogation.

The current seven and a half weeks duration that Parliament stands prorogued is unusual but not unprecedented. In 1988, Parliament was prorogued on September 14 and re-opened on October 24.

The prorogation of Parliament needs to be demystified. The procedure need not be covered in secrecy.

The public should be notified by the prime minister when the prorogation will take place. The mature parliaments prorogue each year and the citizens are aware of when it will happen.

The UK parliament would usually prorogue in the spring of each year; no secret, no intrigue.

Only a return to regular and annual prorogation will remove the veil of secrecy and mistrust that now surrounds the infrequent prorogation of Parliament.

Let us hope that the recent prorogation of Parliament on August 12 is the return to regular prorogations.

Sincerely,



— Maurice Tynes

Former clerk of the House of Assembly