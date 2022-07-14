The road ahead

Dear Editor,

On July 10, 1973, the Union Jack was lowered for the last time in our newly minted nation. Well do I recall the momentous event at Fort Charlotte. Many of those who recently celebrated would not have been born and countless others have passed on to eternity. The Lord has been merciful to us.

While we as a people and a nation have achieved much, there is still much more that will need to be done as we continue our trek into the Promised Land.

Sir Lynden Pindling, our late founding father, along with his then colleagues in the public arena started the ball rolling, so to speak.

Under his administrations we evolved from a relatively small fishing village to the mover and shaker that we are rapidly becoming under the ‘new day’ Davis administration.

Prior to Philip Davis, we had Hubert Ingraham, Perry Christie and Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Sir Lynden ushered in many of the social, infrastructure and economic advances that we continue to enjoy to this very day.

Affordable housing and brand new middle-class subdivisions were conceptualized and built under his watch.

Ingraham, a then-PLP chairman and minister within Pindling’s administration, was instrumental in all of this. God bless his soul.

Christie, God bless him also, did some good. Minnis came along, unexpectedly, and tried to do some good but, in my view, he fell dead short of the mark.

The real heavy lifting and final preparations for the inevitable entry into the Promised Land is the lot of Davis, our Bahamian version of the Biblical Joshua.

In the 10 months since Davis and his party were elected to high office, The Bahamas has not been the same.

One is almost able to see, feel and touch the meaningful and pivotal administrative and political changes being made by the prime minister and his stellar team, whether you are an FNM, a PLP or anything else in between.

Almost every Bahamian who is able bodied and wants a job is able to find one, though it might not be exactly what they want, but they should be able to put bread on the table.

Wannabe entrepreneurs, despite the inherent inability to readily access capital, are able to find opportunities now that the economy is back in business.

The way forward must dictate that the administration will find ways and means to encourage the banking industry to pay realistic rates on savings accounts.

It has been alleged that the regular commercial banks are pulling in record profits and that Bahamians actually are charged a fee by banks merely to maintain an account at their institutions.

I urge the administration to offer reasonably priced bonds, say in multiples of $25, $50 and $100 to regular Bahamians at five percent or above per annum. This would be a win/win situation.

The administration would be able to raise much needed revenue for critical projects, such as a National Health Insurance and to prop up the National Insurance Board, etc.

Bahamians would be encouraged to actually save on a consistent basis.

Attention is being paid to the eventual development and implementation of the long-awaited National Health Insurance.

I have no doubt that Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville and his qualified team at the Ministry of Health & Wellness will get it right in short order. Once Cabinet approves the scheme, it will then be presented to Parliament for debate and eventual passage.

The ravages of Dorian and hurricanes even before her arrival decimated pockets of the national economy and an unknown number of people lost their lives. The advent of the lingering pandemic did not help but it has been a teachable experience.

The tourism market is rebounding nicely, and if the upward trend continues, coupled with the anticipated completion of the Nassau Cruise Port project, in another year or so will be the icing on the cake.

Multiple spin off opportunities will come on stream for visionary and hard working Bahamians. I submit that the long forgotten days when one could command two and more jobs, depending on stamina and work ethics, are just across the bar.

Crime and inflation will have to be dealt with going forward. They are both vexing and debilitating to national growth and productivity.

There are no quick fixes and the Davis administration would be well advised to not offer quick fixes or pie in the sky solutions.

All stakeholders should be brought onboard in a national forum. Invite everybody, inclusive of opposition forces. If they come, they come but at least invite them.

The former prime ministers should also be invited to make presentations.

Where many see insurmountable “giants”, I am of the view that PM Davis sees opportunities to truly take the populace into the long anticipated Promise Land. The Jews of old took 40 years.

We have been lurching from pillar to post for 49 long years. Is it not time that we arise and go across this Jordan?

Congratulations Bahamas! We are almost there.

— Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.