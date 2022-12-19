The road to 50

The Bahamas began its countdown to the 50th anniversary of independence with a kick-off fun run, walk, cycle race on the first weekend of this month. Thousands of residents joined in the exercise, not just on New Providence, but throughout Family Island communities.

Next July’s extravaganza to mark the golden anniversary of nationhood will rightly bring focus to our many achievements of which we are justifiably proud.

The spectacular success of Bahamian athletes in world-class competition across a spectrum of sport – whether in sailing, track and field, basketball or tennis – is impressive, especially given the small size of our population.

So also is the regional recognition of our medical specialists, individuals like Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis and Dr. Perry Gomez, both recognized as champions of Caribbean medicine by the Pan American Health Organization.

And The Bahamas has secured a top ranking among premier warm weather destinations regionally and internationally with Bahamians holding leadership posts in the industry both in The Bahamas and beyond.

Notwithstanding continued headwinds, The Bahamas’ international financial services sector has proved resilient and an important avenue of success for countless professionals in the field.

Advancement in information and communication technologies (ICT) has placed The Bahamas among the world’s most connected countries.

New economic centers have emerged on Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma, complementing the mainstays of New Providence and Grand Bahama; Grand Bahama serving as an important example of effective diversification in the economy particularly into the maritime and transshipment sectors.

And Bahamians now own a significantly larger percentage of the economy.

Apart from celebrating achievements, however, this anniversary presents us with an opportune time to assess where we are and what is left to do.

Regrettably, we turn 50 at a time when unemployment is close to or as high as it was 50 years ago.

The crime rate, most particularly violent crimes against persons, has skyrocketed and is rising.

Public servants remain unhappy with government’s response to long-standing complaints and lingering contract negotiations.

And advancement on needed constitutional reform is caught up in political wrangling.

Startling numbers of people, including families with children, do not have secure access to adequate quantities of food.

Education, hampered by pandemic-related interruptions, remains seriously challenged, especially for the poor.

Apart from commitments from the private sector developers of Nassau’s port to incorporate Bahamian cultural characteristics in its offerings to visitors, little attention is being given to preserving Bahamian heritage.

Artifacts that may populate a national museum remain stored away from public viewing.

Plans for the creation of a national theater linger in limbo while national music and dance troupes continue to struggle in hopes of fully realizing their talent and ability.

New Providence’s roads are in deplorable condition and repairs underway, thus far, fall far short of what is expected.

The absence of a suitable, functioning international airport on Grand Bahama continues to stymie the relaunch of that island’s tourism sector.

Declarations of new airports, hospitals and clinics around the country are being cynically dismissed by a population beaten down by broken promises.

Residents on Eleuthera are being made to suffer water shortages while politicians point fingers and do their best to duck responsibility.

And reliable electrical power supply continues to elude our capital island even while residents are bracing for up to 18 months of increasing costs.

Meanwhile, the government obfuscates its culpability in failing to secure hedged fuel prices which would have prevented escalating cost of power while BPL talks about savings on future fuel bills from a solar energy plant whose location has yet to be identified.

In the face of these unhappy conditions, Prime Minister Philip Davis, who is also minister of finance, displays a troubling hands-off approach to government.

Challenged to explain the failure of his government to take appropriate action on fuel hedge trades to help keep the price of energy generation down, he claimed to have “… had no knowledge of it”, asserting that the Ministry of Finance was “a big ministry. It was not me.”

We commence the countdown to 50 with a very mixed bag; a condition upon which we will reflect in the coming months.