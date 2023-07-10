The role of women in driving progress

The role of the woman has often been omitted from the annals of Bahamian history, despite the fact that women have long been makers of change and nation builders in their own right.

From the Women’s Suffrage Movement in 1962, to the revolutionary Black Tuesday in 1965, to the achievement of majority rule in 1967, all which led to gaining independence in 1973, the woman – although written history may not fully tell it – was at the helm of every pivotal moment.

Figures such as Dame Dr. Doris Johnson, Dame Ivy Dumont, Dame Janet Bostwick, Rome Italia Johnson, Effie Walkes, Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, Ruby Ann Darling, and more, come to mind as the movers and shakers and the first of their kind in their respective fields, having paved the way for women today to live, work and play freely and equally.

Thus, as we reflect on the past 50 years of being an independent nation, it’s imperative that we no longer overlook or omit the countless stories of all the fearless women who have played a role in making The Bahamas what it is today, but to use them as a guide of hope for what will be in the years to come.

Women’s Suffrage Movement

When Rufus Ingraham, member of Parliament for Inagua, lost his bid to be re-elected in 1949, in what was then the Colony of The Bahamas, his wife, Mary Ingraham, who would go on to become one of the proponents of women’s suffrage in The Bahamas, undoubtedly believed that her husband’s chances of winning would have been higher had women had the right to vote. Hence, Ingraham, along with Mabel Walker, wife of Dr. C.R. Walker, member of Parliament for the southern district of New Providence, started lobbying for Bahamian women to have the same right to vote as men.

Ingraham and Walker, both members of The Elks Lodge, used their network of contacts to push their cause. And according to a November 27, 1975 letter to the press, Ingraham was able to secure more than 500 signatures and that petition was presented to Parliament and tabled by Dr. C.R. Walker in 1952.

This was also the same year that the women and their supporters embraced the United Nations (UN)

Convention on Political Rights of Women.

In 1958, when Doris Johnson, educator and politician, returned to The Bahamas from university, she joined forces with the women’s movement. In September of that year, Johnson and a few others founded the National Women’s Council, which supported the suffrage movement.

With the help of their husbands and other prominent and progressive men, as well as members of the United Bahamian Party (UBP), independents, and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the movement proved to have surpassed all party and political lines and became everyone’s fight.

The following year, on January 19, 1959, Johnson delivered a powerful speech to members of the House of Assembly about women’s equality and other concerns.

She began, “Mr. Speaker and members of the honorable House of Assembly, today, invincible womanhood, mother of men and ruler of the world raises her noble head and approaches the courts of justice with the clarion call of equal rights for all Bahamian women.

“This mobilization of our energies was called forth by the challenging statement issued by the Right Honorable Secretary of State, Mr. Lennox Boyd, on 17 April, 1958, that there was not sufficient interest on the part of Bahamian women for him to recommend the enfranchisement of women at that time.

“This statement by the secretary was issued, despite the fact that a petition signed by more than 3,000 women had been presented to Mr. Lennox Boyd by a delegation of women from the suffrage movement.”

Johnson added that while Boyd was resisting the request of women to gain the right to vote, the right was “freely recommended” to their husbands and “all males who have reached the age of 21”, who never needed to demand the right.

She also noted that the suffrage movement wholeheartedly supported universal franchise for men and women alike, and that Boyd needed to be reminded by the women of The Bahamas that the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights, set forth in the Charter of the UN, guarantees to all men and women, regardless of race, color, or sex, the fundamental right to vote”.

“… We women have accepted and paid all the taxes which are imposed upon us by a government in which we now have no representation. Since we are powerless to limit these taxes, we are forced to bring charges of tyranny and despotism against this, our government, if it further denies us our rights to choose those who must rule over us and share in the making of our laws,” Johnson said.

“We therefore earnestly desire that this regime go on record as an enlightened, democratic body, by ordering the immediate enumeration and registration of all women 21 years and over, so that they may carry out their duties as full citizens in the next by-election or general election.”

Moreover, Johnson highlighted how women were “deeply concerned” when children as young as eight years old were “tried in the courts of law … faced by a male group of jurors”, noting that women should have the right to serve on said juries – as without their vote, “the whole country is denied the benefit of a full and impartial judgement”.

And while she did note that seven women served “in an inferior capacity” on 21 committees, Johnson also

mentioned that no women served on any of the boards or committees related to local government, which consisted of 56 members, and that of the nearly 200 justices of the peace within the country, and the Out Island Commissioners, women accounted for zero.

Johnson ended her speech by imploring the members of the House to once again take “speedy” action to grant women age 21 and over their right to vote.

Nearly two years later, in November 1960, Johnson and fellow suffragette Eugenia Lockhart, who was also secretary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the Women’s Branch of the PLP, joined Henry Milton Taylor, co-founder of the PLP, in London to petition for universal adult suffrage.

The following year, women were finally given the right to vote from legislation that was passed on February 9, 1961.

However, according to Dame Janet Bostwick, in a March 12, 2012 article on the Women’s Suffrage Movement in The Bahamas, even with the right, “… women had to be persuaded and encouraged to register to vote, then taught how to vote.”

However, first in line to register to vote was Ruby Ann Darling, an ordained minister, justice of the peace and the first Black woman to work in the reservations department at Balmoral Hotel.

Nonetheless, when all was said and done, on November 26, 1962, women voted for the first time.

Johnson became the first woman to ever contest a seat for the Eleuthera District.

Although unsuccessful, five years later, when majority rule was won and the PLP became the government of The Bahamas, Johnson not only became the first woman appointed to the Senate, but she served as the first woman to lead government business, the first woman in the Cabinet, and became the first female president of the Senate having served from 1973 to 1982.

Alongside Johnson, who, in 1979, became Dame Doris Johnson, and Walker, Lockhart and Ingraham, other suffragettes included Althea Mortimer, owner of a renowned typing and shorthand school; Georgiana Symonette, founding chairwoman of the PLP; and Dame Albertha Isaacs, educator, first Bahamian women’s champion in tennis to win on the United States circuit, and the first woman to be granted the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.



Black Tuesday

Although women had gained the right to vote just three years prior, The Bahamas was still run by the white oligarchy known as the Bay Street Boys.

Lynden Pindling, then a politician, and his cohorts, such as Milo Butler, Arthur Foulkes, Orville Turnquest, Paul Adderley, and a few others, in their organization, were fed up with not yet being equal to the Bay Street Boys.

Their rallies to gain some kind of headway were first manifested on “Black Tuesday”.

On its eve, April 26, 1965, Pindling and his delegates planned exactly what was to happen in the House of Assembly the following day.

Pindling would present his speech as usual, and if he was not given the respect he deserved, he would throw the speaker’s mace out the window – the greatest sign of authority in the House.

Sure enough, the following day, April 27, 1965, everything went as planned, with Butler joining Pindling with also throwing out the speaker’s hourglass. This all transpired in front of a roaring crowd, gathered outside on the grounds, in full support of the actions – a crowd to which Pindling insisted the mace belonged.

However, what many may not know is that a woman was behind the decision to do something extreme on that historical day.

Effie Walkes, who lived to see the year 2020, having passed away at the age of 96, was one of the driving forces behind Black Tuesday.

As the only female member of the PLP’s planning committee, she had first-hand knowledge in that meeting on the eve of Black Tuesday and knew exactly what the group was thinking, feeling and planning.

It is reported that a few members were planning to boycott the House on Black Tuesday, but it was Walkes who instead encouraged the members to do something more “dramatic”.

At the time of her death, former Prime Minister Perry Christie referred to Walkes as being a “verbal sword”.

“It is well known that Effie was the only female member of the planning committee of events that marked Black Tuesday,” Christie said in a Friday, August 7, 2020 Tribune news article.

“It was her superb judgment about human institutional dynamics that settled the PLP leadership’s confidence in her. Her unique impulse was an understanding of how to amplify an idea, a moment, a person, a movement. She could be a verbal sword.”



Majority Rule

Two years later, during the general election of 1967, the PLP won the majority vote and became the ruling party after 230 years of parliamentary government.

This became known as Majority Rule Day, which, since 2014, has been celebrated as a holiday on January 10.

The actions that occurred on Black Tuesday certainly helped the PLP to gain more support and trust with Bahamian voters.

And with women, who accounted for half of the population, now able to vote, it is not illogical that the addition of women’s votes gave the PLP the extra push it needed to once and for all oust the rule of the white minority – a feat that the suffragettes envisioned happening from the start.

Post-Independence Day

Today, women are occupying spaces that were once only available to men.

In all sectors of life – the clergy, business, STEM, education, medicine, visual, fine and performing arts, media and communications, politics, hospitality, aviation and maritime industries, and so many more – there are women in leadership roles.

In fact, the present Davis administration has the largest number of women members of Parliament in the history of The Bahamas.

They include Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, minister of education; Pineridge MP Ginger Moxey, minister for Grand Bahama; Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice, Bahamas high commissioner to CARICOM; Marathon MP Lisa Rahming, minister of state for social services and urban development; Elizabeth MP JoBeth Coleby-Davis, minister of transport and housing; Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle, minister of state for public service; and Bamboo Town MP Patricia Deveaux, the current speaker of the House of Assembly.

Such accomplishments were made possible by trailblazers such as the first female speaker of the House of Assembly, Rome Italia Johnson, who served from April 9, 1997 to May 22, 2002; the first female governor general, Dame Ivy Dumont, who served from January 1, 2002 to November 30, 2005; the first woman to be elected to the House of Assembly, in 1982, and the first female attorney general, from 1995 to 2001, Dame Janet Bostwick; and the first female deputy prime minister and minister of national security Cynthia “Mother” Pratt.

Yet, while women have come a long way, shattering glass ceilings and making room for themselves, they are still mistreated and undervalued in some respects.

Fifty years after the attainment of independence, the country’s constitution still discriminates against women on citizenship matters.

Two referendums – one in 2002 and one in 2016 – which sought to remedy the inequality, both failed, with many women voting against the enshrinement of equal rights.

The Davis administration has said it will bring ordinary legislation to effect gender equality on citizenship issues.

The Minnis administration had also made the same commitment, but failed to bring such a bill.