The tourism boom

There is near record-low unemployment in the country, the gross domestic product is expanding, and foreign currency receipts and revenue collection are growing.

Though there are myriad reasons that inform this, there is no greater factor that has had an impact on our economic recovery than tourism.

We are, therefore, hopeful that the growth in employment and the economy will continue in light of the latest data given on tourism numbers.

The Ministry of Tourism announced yesterday that tourism is doing even better than expected so far this year, outpacing the record projections it announced months ago.

From January through July, more than 5.89 million people visited the country, a remarkable number considering that seven million people visited during the course of 2022.

The ministry said, “Arrivals are pacing 59 percent ahead of 2022 and 30 percent ahead of 2019, the busiest year on record.”

It’s expected that at least eight million people will visit this year, putting the 2019 record of 7.2 million well in the rearview.

It was reported that of the 5,893,118 total visitors, more than 1.3 million came by air, while 4.76 million came by sea.

“To contextualize how significant the gains were in the first seven months of 2023, during the entirety of 2022, 1,470,244 visitors came to our shores by air; another 5,530,462 visitors arrived by sea,” the ministry said.

It also reported that tourism spending has increased, as have hotel occupancy and average daily room rates.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said the results speak to the “vibrancy of The Bahamas’ brand, methodical business strategies and the hard work of tourism industry professionals and stakeholders”.

Cooper has overseen this growth, which is now exceeding what occurred before the pandemic.

It cannot be dismissed as a natural extension of the falling away of COVID-19 protocols, and he, and many others in the industry, deserve praise.

Tourism is our most important economic driver.

It is our largest industry and largest overall employer that has allowed many of us to have a standard of life that is the envy of the region.

It provides jobs not only in the hospitality sector but also in transportation, agriculture, entertainment, and various other related industries.

The revenue generated from tourism helps finance public services, infrastructure development, and economic diversification.

And we must do everything in our power to protect it.

The foreign currency it brings in helps stabilize the economy, pay for imports, and service foreign debt.

The revenue generated from tourism helps us fund infrastructure development and improvements, such as airports, roads, and ports – not only to the benefit of tourists but for the benefit of our people as well.

What we must do from here is build on our success.

One of the major things that can be done to achieve that is fixing downtown.

In a meeting with property owners and merchants at a stakeholder meeting he called earlier this year, Cooper called the state of downtown a “national shame”.

The deputy prime minister contended that some in the private sector in the downtown area have been “standing in the way of progress”.

“If we cannot figure out how to entertain and attract millions of visitors to spend on their vacations with a safe, diverse, dynamic and varied experience that changes and grows more interesting and more inviting over time, then we do not understand the business that we are in,” Cooper said.

“Downtown needs to become the calling card of The Bahamas, not continue to be a point of national shame.”

He pledged to not let the status quo continue.

To Cooper’s credit, he has remained true to his word.

There has been a significant increase in the police presence downtown.

The government began the demolition of derelict buildings east of East Street last month.

So far, six buildings have been torn down at the expense of the property owners, according to Cooper.

Cooper said the government is expected to beautify those spots by turning them into green spaces.

The government has prorogued Parliament to reset its agenda.

We hope that a part of the new agenda will be an authority to properly manage downtown and that the flooding that occurs along East Bay Street will be addressed.

The redevelopment of airports throughout the Family Islands is also critical to improving and expanding our product.

We hope that the tourism boom continues.