The unique technology and benefits of Fastbraces for adults

Braces can be fast and safe for adults. When considering the best option for braces, the two most common factors are the fees and speed of the process.

Traditional braces usually involve the wearing of brackets for two to four years. For many patients, this is a frustrating reality, particularly if the process can be done in a much shorter period.

Fastbraces Technology is comprehensive orthodontics. It is supported by over 30 years of research utilizing a patented technology that not only straightens teeth, but grows bone structure in the movement process. This process is referred to as “ortho-eruption” and usually results in teeth moving to the most ideal position. The great news is cases are usually complete in less than 100 days. This fact alone makes Fastbraces Technology a game changer in the industry.

In Fastbraces Technology, the roots begin to move toward their ideal position from the first week of bracket placement. This patented method helps to restore and grow bone because the bone follows the root.

With Fastbraces Technology, the need to extract two to four perfectly good teeth to “create” space is not required nor is it recommended. During Fastbraces treatment, the dentist will only utilize one arch wire during the entire treatment from start to finish. The results are fast and efficient. Patients usually see results in days and with less discomfort.

Fastbraces assist in disease prevention and bone remodeling. Crowded or misplaced teeth usually cause bone loss due to increased plaque buildup. Crowded teeth are also more difficult to brush and floss. Fastbraces moves the teeth along a natural path to where the teeth were intended to be. As a result of this phenomenon, the soreness usually associated with traditional braces is minimized. Also, the time it takes to move teeth is usually 100 days versus three to four years.

Fastbraces can do many things, however they are not recommended for the management of skeletal deformities or dento-facial orthopedics. This treatment is usually confined to an experienced orthodontist. In this regard, case selection is important.

Since providing Fastbraces as a service option to adult patients, it has added great value in providing a comprehensive healthcare program. The immediate and lasting benefit is a transformed smile, free of all disease and increased confidence.



• Dr. Kendal V.O. Major is the founder and CEO of the Center for Specialized Dentistry, which is a comprehensive family dental practice operating in New Providence and Grand Bahama. He is the first Bahamian specialist in gum diseases and dental implants since 1989. He is also a certified fast braces provider. His practice is located at 89 Collins Avenue, New Providence. He can be contacted at (242) 325-5165 or kmajorcsd@gmail.com.