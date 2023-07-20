The US, Jamaica same-sex diplomatic row 

Dear Editor,



Over the last couple of days or so, social media and chats around the coolers have been on fire over what might be described as “a diplomatic row” between the United States of America and Jamaica’, our fellow CARICOM country.

Conversation on the matter is so hot in our country that Shenique Miller felt compelled to give the issue some time on her show, “Beyond the Headlines”, on Tuesday.

The long and short of the impasse between the Jamaicans and Americans is based on the US’s policy aimed toward securing approval from receiving countries for its diplomats involved in same-sex marriages to be accredited pursuant to the Geneva Convention relative to Diplomatic Immunity.

Jamaica’s denial of America’s request to provide immunity for same-sex couples was based on the notion that same-sex marriage is illegal in that country. In what appears to be retribution by the US, Jamaica’s request to extend the diplomatic visas for at least three of its diplomats in the US was denied.

If all of this is as reported, it is troubling that the Americans have weaponized same-sex marriage and aimed their cannons at allies.

We, in this region, are all familiar with the levels of reported homophobia present in Jamaica and, arguably, throughout the region and Africa.

Can you imagine if the Jamaican government had complied with the request and its population became aware? The results would have been detrimental to the present administration. Most right-thinking people understand its decision to deny the request.

That brings me to this point. It is doubtful that the US’s policy on diplomats engaged in same-sex marriages only applies to Jamaica. It begs the question, therefore, which other countries were affected by this policy.

Instead of just sending messages across social media that encourage Jamaica to stand its ground, Bahamians and other nationals of the region should be asking their countries if they caved to the US policy when seeking to extend the stay of their diplomats beyond the customary five years.

Inquiring minds will really like to know.

Thanks for the space.



— Alert Observer